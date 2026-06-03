CSOP Debuts Inaugural Tokenised Money Market Fund Offering

Partners with HSBC to Launch Hong Kong Dollar Money Market ETF Tokenised Class

Signs an MoU with OSL for Exclusive VATP Onboarding Collaboration

HONG KONG, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOP Asset Management Limited ("CSOP"), Hong Kong's largest ETF issuer[1], announced today it has partnered with HSBC to launch its inaugural money market ETF unlisted tokenised class. The asset manager has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with OSL to collaborate on an exclusive basis in onboarding the unlisted tokenised class of the money market ETF. By seamlessly integrating the traditional money market fund into blockchain ecosystem, this new offering provides investors with a flexible and compliant option for "on-chain" yield generation.

Representatives from CSOP, HSBC and OSL Group attended the CSOP's Inaugural Tokenised Product Press Conference and CSOP x OSL Group MoU signing ceremony. Front Row (from left to right): Ding Chen, CEO of CSOP; Kevin Cui, Executive Director and CEO of OSL Group; Back Row (from left to right): Melody He, Deputy CEO and Chief Business Officer, CSOP; Maggie Ng, CEO, HSBC Hong Kong; Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer, OSL Group

CSOP Hong Kong Dollar Money Market ETF (Stock Code: 3053.HK) Unlisted Tokenised Class allows investors to invest in CSOP's Hong Kong Dollar money market fund via digital tokens for the first time. The underlying fund primarily invests in HKD-denominated short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments, aiming to achieve a return in Hong Kong Dollars in line with prevailing money market rates. This creates an innovative tool tailored to meet on-chain demands for risk management and steady yield generation, while serving as an additional effective asset allocation solution for cryptocurrency holders seeking to hedge against the cyclical market volatility of virtual assets.

HSBC acts as the tokenisation agent, trustee, and registrar for the ETF, providing core infrastructure support for the tokenised issuance. This also marks the first time HSBC has offered full digital asset services for a money market fund in Hong Kong. By introducing this Tokenised Class, the fund also unlocks key blockchain-native benefits—including record-keeping and traceability of asset ownership and transaction history, and highly efficient settlement.

To further expand distribution channels beyond eligible banks and brokerages, CSOP today signed an MoU with OSL. For a period of six months, CSOP will collaborate with OSL's SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP) on an exclusive basis in respect of onboarding the new tokenised share class of the money market ETF, supporting the subscription and redemption processes for investors.

This tripartite cooperation sets another milestone in enhancing Hong Kong's integration of traditional finance and tokenisation ecosystem. By leveraging HSBC's robust financial infrastructure and digital assts capabilities, alongside OSL's extensive digital asset business network, CSOP has realized compliant blockchain-based issuance and asset management abilities for its money market funds, while tapping into a broader "on-chain" client base.

In recent years, market has seen strong demand for tokenised assets. According to a recent market report[2], the global asset tokenisation market is projected to reach USD 130.67 trillion (approximately HKD 1,019.23 trillion) by 2035, representing an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.83% from 2026 to 2035. Within this space, the momentum of tokenised financial assets is also building quickly.

Various industry leaders from the financial and digital asset sectors attended today's CSOP's Inaugural Tokenised Product Press Conference & CSOP x OSL MoU Signing Ceremony, sharing key trends and forward-looking perspectives on asset tokenisation during the panels.

Ding Chen, Chief Executive Officer of CSOP, said: "As the largest ETF issuer in Hong Kong, CSOP stays ahead of the curve and strive to deliver innovative and diversified products to investors. We are deeply honored to partner with HSBC and OSL, pioneers across both traditional finance and digital asset ecosystems to launch this initiative. This marks a pivotal step in our digital asset strategy. Combining HSBC's exceptional tokenisation services, CSOP's strength in asset management, and OSL's expertise in the virtual asset space, we will unlock more opportunities for on-chain tokenised assets for both local and international investors, addressing diverse market demands. We look forward to working with partners to drive the prosperity of Hong Kong's digital asset ecosystem."

Maggie Ng, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Hong Kong, said: "HSBC is proud to support CSOP as it continues to innovate for investors in Hong Kong. Through HSBC's fund tokenisation services, we're bringing ETF shares on-chain and enabling fractionalization - a meaningful step towards widening access by lowering the entry point to invest. This capability is available today for ETFs in Hong Kong, and we see strong potential to extend it over time to other asset types and fund jurisdictions."

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, said: "The listing of this fund further enriches OSL's product offerings for our clients and reaffirms Hong Kong's potential to foster a vibrant tokenised ecosystem. Leveraging OSL's strengths in digital asset distribution and liquidity, we are excited to partner with CSOP and HSBC to broaden investor access to tokenised assets. Furthermore, our collaboration with CSOP extends far beyond the launch of a single product; we look forward to exploring new opportunities with our partners to bring innovative products to the market."

As Asia's leading ETF issuer, CSOP is committed to bridging traditional and digital asset ecosystems, and has made Web3.0 a key strategic priority for the year. The asset manager also plans to expand its digital asset pipeline by introducing a broader range of tokenised fund categories.

About CSOP

CSOP Asset Management is the largest ETF issuer in Hong Kong*. As of 29 May 2026, CSOP's total AUM exceeded HK$ 350 billion (US$ 44.8 billion), supported by a robust ETF ecosystem and a lineup of 68 ETF/ETPs and 5 mutual funds across Hong Kong and Singapore**. In the first quarter in 2026, 6 of the 10 most actively traded ETPs in Hong Kong were managed by CSOP***.

*Source: HKEX, Bloomberg, CSOP, as of 29 May 2026. Based on assets under management of all share classes of ETFs (including leveraged and inverse products) listed in Hong Kong, excluding ETFs with multiple listings.

** Source: HKEX, Bloomberg, CSOP, as of 29 May 2026.

***Source: Bloomberg, from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026.

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is the founding member of the HSBC Group. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,306bn at 31 March 2026, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide.

Disclaimer and Important Notices

Investment involves risks. Investors should refer to the Prospectus and the Product Key Facts Statement for further details, including product features and the full list of risk factors. The Unlisted Tokenised Class Units of the Fund mentioned in the document is subject to risks associated with tokenised class of units, e.g. Blockchain technology risk, Token security risks, Cybersecurity risks, Delay risk, Dependence on service providers, Regulatory risk, Potential challenges in application of existing laws, Smart contract and technical risk, Operational infrastructure risks, Recovery and business continuity risks, Risks associated with virtual asset trading platforms (as distributors).This material is prepared by CSOP Asset Management Limited and has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong.

[1] Bloomberg, HKEX, CSOP, as of 2026/5/29. Based on assets under management of all share classes of ETFs (including leveraged and inverse products) listed in Hong Kong, excluding ETFs with multiple listings. [2] US research firm S&S Insider: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/asset-tokenization-market-7430 (The forecast data is for reference only and does not represent or guarantee future performance.)

SOURCE CSOP Asset Management