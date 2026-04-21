Time to Shine: CSOP Gold ETF (3030.HK) Lists on HKEX Today

HONG KONG, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOP Gold ETF (3030.HK) has listed on HKEX today (21 April 2026) with an initial AUM size of about US$720 million (about HK$5.6 billion), making it Hong Kong's largest local physical gold ETF to date[1]. 3030.HK seeks to provide investment results that, before deduction of fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the LBMA Gold Price AM. It has a listing price of about HK$7.2 per unit, trading unit of 100, and management fee of 0.4%.

(From left to right) Ted Cheung, Senior Director for the Exchange Fund Investment Office of HKMA; Albert Goh, Deputy CEO for the Exchange Fund Investment Office of HKMA; Maggie Ng, CEO of HSBC Hong Kong; Dr. Kelvin Wong, Chairman of SFC; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of HKSAR; Zhou Yi, CEO of Huatai Securities and Chairman of CSAM and CSOP; Carlson Tong, Chairman of HKEX; Bonnie Chan, CEO of HKEX; Patrick George, Global Head of Markets and Securities Services of HSBC; Alexandra Yeong, Senior Director & Interim Head of Investment Products of SFC; Robert Lee, Member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR

3030.HK directly holds physical gold stored in Hong Kong and offers flexible cash or in‑kind (physical gold) creation and redemption, providing efficient Hong Kong–based bullion access that may help hedge geopolitical risk. It opens up a new option for Hong Kong investors to allocate to gold.

Mr. Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, said, "Developing an international gold trading market is an important step in consolidating and enhancing Hong Kong's position as an international financial, trading and shipping centre. The National 15th Five-Year Plan also expressly supports Hong Kong in building an ecosystem for commodities trading. The key to this end lies not only in establishing a vibrant market with depth and breadth, but also in building a full industrial and value chain encompassing a range of activities, including clearing, physical delivery, logistics, warehousing and derivatives products. By doing so, we will contribute to more stable and efficient gold and commodity trading in the region, and support the country's development as a financial powerhouse. The ETF listed today by CSOP supports subscriptions and redemptions in physical gold, allowing both trading and storage activities to take place in Hong Kong. This is highly aligned with Hong Kong's development strategy."

Mr. Patrick George, Global Head of Markets and Securities Services, HSBC, said: "We're proud to support this gold ETF as trustee, custodian, gold dealer and participating dealer, helping investors access physical gold in a simple, secure and efficient way. With more than 150 years of experience in the gold industry, HSBC remains committed to the continued development of Hong Kong's gold market, building on gold's enduring role as a store of value through innovative product structures that meet the needs of today's investors."

Mr. Zhou Yi, CEO of Huatai Securities and Chairman of China Southern Asset Management Co., Ltd. (CSAM) and CSOP Asset Management Limited (CSOP), stated, "As a home‑grown asset manager and the largest ETF/ETP issuer in Hong Kong[2], CSOP has always been committed to supporting Hong Kong in fulfilling its role as a 'Super Connector' and 'Super Value‑Adder'. Today, we are stepping up our efforts to help build Hong Kong into a regional hub for gold reserves, and we are proud to introduce CSOP Gold ETF (3030.HK), which offers Hong Kong investors a new way to allocate to gold."

"We are highly confident in the long‑term prospects of Hong Kong's gold market, underpinned by the city's world‑class market infrastructure, transparent and robust regulatory framework, and its unique connectivity with Mainland China and global investors. As demand grows for diversified, compelling defensive assets amid heightened volatility, Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to attract and intermediate global gold flows."

Over the past decade, CSOP has established itself as Hong Kong's largest ETF/ETP issuer and has demonstrated innovative product development[2]. As of 31 March 2026, the total AUM of CSOP was US$32.3 billion (about HK$252.9 billion)[3].

Hong Kong's 2025 Policy Address sets a three‑year goal to surpass 2,000 tonnes as the city builds a regional gold reserve hub and a central gold clearing system[4]. Against the backdrop of widening fiscal deficits and concerns over U.S. sovereign credit, gold is increasingly viewed as a structural alternative to the U.S. dollar in official FX reserves. Global central banks are accelerating gold purchases, underscoring strong reserve demand. As of the end of February 2026, the People's Bank of China remained a net buyer of gold for the 16th consecutive month, with reserves rising to 2,308 tonnes, approximately 10% of total reserves[5].

Amid rising trade frictions and geopolitical risks, investors are increasing gold allocations. World Gold Council YTD data show global gold ETF assets at US$591 billion, with total holdings of 4,083 tonnes, second only to the record set in February this year, US$701 billion and holdings of 4,172 tonnes[6].

About CSOP

CSOP Asset Management is the largest ETF issuer in Hong Kong*. As of 31 March 2026, CSOP's total AUM stood at US$32.3 billion (about HK$252.9 billion), supported by a robust ETF ecosystem and a lineup of 68 ETF/ETPs and 5 mutual funds across Hong Kong and Singapore**. In 2025, 6 of the 10 most actively traded ETPs in Hong Kong were managed by CSOP***.

*Source: HKEX, Bloomberg, CSOP, as of 31 March 2026. Based on assets under management of all share classes of ETFs (including leveraged and inverse products) listed in Hong Kong, excluding ETFs with multiple listings.

** Source: HKEX, Bloomberg, CSOP, as of 31 March 2026.

***Source: Bloomberg, from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025.

Disclaimer and Important Notices

Investment involves risks. Investors should refer to the Prospectus and the Product Key Facts Statement for further details, including product features and the full list of risk factors. This material is prepared by CSOP Asset Management Limited and has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong. Please read the detailed disclosure and disclaimer carefully by accessing website (https://www.csopasset.com/en/products/hk-cgdf).

Issuer: CSOP Asset Management Limited

[1] Source: HKEX, Bloomberg, CSOP, data as of 20 April 2026. [2] Source: HKEX, Bloomberg, CSOP, as of 31 March 2026. Based on assets under management of all share classes of ETFs (including leveraged and inverse products) listed in Hong Kong, excluding ETFs with multiple listings. [3] Source: HKEX, Bloomberg, CSOP, as of 31 March 2026. [4] Source: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. [5] Source: World Gold Council, State Administration of Foreign Exchange [6] Source: Gold ETFs, holdings and flows, YTD as of 27th March 2026, World Gold Council

SOURCE CSOP Asset Management