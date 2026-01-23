CSTS Enterprises Partners with PolyU School of Hotel and Tourism Management on Business Consultancy Project

Bridging academic excellence with real-world sports tourism and corporate travel challenges

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSTS Enterprises, together with its subsidiary Connexus Travel, today announced a strategic collaboration with School of Hotel and Tourism Management at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University ("PolyU") on a business consulting project for Master of Science ("MSc") students, aiming to equip future hospitality leaders with hands-on industry experience.

Running from 23 January to 30 April, 2026, the 13-week consultancy project will bring together selected MSc students from PolyU's globally renowned hospitality programmes – including MSc in International Hospitality Management and MSc in International Tourism and Event Management – to form consulting teams to address high-impact real-world business challenges for CSTS and Connexus Travel.

Working under faculty supervision and in close collaboration with CSTS project leaders, student teams will deliver comprehensive presentations and strategic reports containing actionable recommendations.

"We are honoured to collaborate with PolyU's School of Hotel and Tourism Management, combining academic excellence with our sports tourism expertise," said Sharon Li, Group Director, Corporate Strategy & Sustainability at CSTS. "CSTS looks forward to sharing our industry knowledge to jointly nurture the next generation of hospitality leaders."

"The project bridges cutting-edge academic training with real industry challenges in hotel operations, events, and sports tourism," said Dr. Tony Tse, Professor of Practice at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University's School of Hotel and Tourism Management. "Partnering with CSTS offers our MSc students invaluable hands-on experience while delivering meaningful strategic value to a leader in global sports hospitality."

Beyond this consulting project, CSTS and PolyU are exploring expanded partnership opportunities including priority internship tracks for participating students, as well as scholarship programmes recognising excellence in sports and travel innovation.

About CSTS Enterprises Inc.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CSTS Enterprises engages in dynamic media, entertainment, sports, and trave technology. CSTS is dedicated to becoming a global expert in developing and managing innovative, end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and services that connect major sports and entertainment events with regional and local brands. This empowers businesses to amplify their reach through experience-led, culturally resonant marketing.

At its core, CSTS Enterprises is a provider of innovative solutions across corporate travel, integrated marketing, and advanced technology services. Through deep knowledge of the industry and advanced technologies, CSTS delivers tech-enabled efficiency and cost-effective travel programs, transforming corporate travel into a seamless, value-driven experience.

About Connexus Travel Limited

Connexus Travel (formerly known as Swire Travel), License No: (350001), one of the earliest Hong Kong-registered and award-winning travel agencies, has been a trusted household name for over 78 years. As an innovative travel management company in the region, it delivers seamless, tech-enabled experiences, combining personalized 24/7 support with innovative digital platforms. Connexus Travel offers a full spectrum of travel services—including corporate, leisure, MICE, and sports/lifestyle travel—and plays a key role in promoting global events like the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1.

Connexus Travel is a subsidiary of CSTS Enterprises.

About PolyU School of Hotel and Tourism Management

For more than four decades, the School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University has refined a distinctive vision of hospitality and tourism education and become a world-leading hotel and tourism school. Ranked No. 1 in the world in the "Hospitality and Tourism Management" category in Shanghai Ranking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2025 for the ninth consecutive year; placed No. 1 globally in the "Commerce, Management, Tourism and Services" category in the University Ranking by Academic Performance in 2024/2025 for eighth years in a row; and ranked No. 1 in Asia in the "Hospitality and Leisure Management" subject area in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, the SHTM is a symbol of excellence in the field, exemplifying its motto of Leading Hospitality and Tourism.

The School is driven by the need to serve its industry and academic communities through the advancement of education and dissemination of knowledge. With a strong international team of over 90 faculty members from 21 countries and regions around the world, the SHTM offers programmes at levels ranging from undergraduate to doctoral degrees. Through Hotel ICON, the School's groundbreaking teaching and research hotel and a vital aspect of its paradigm-shifting approach to hospitality and tourism education, the SHTM is advancing teaching, learning and research, and inspiring a new generation of passionate, pioneering professionals to take their positions as leaders in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "plan," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "expect," "aim," "believe," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "is/are likely to," "could" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CSTS's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and CSTS does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Media Contacts

Danny Leung

Corporate Communications, CSTS Enterprises Inc.

Phone: +852 9709 4924

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://csts-enterprises.com/en

Tiffany Chan

Marketing Manager, School of Hotel and Tourism Management

Tel: +852 3400 2293

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.polyu.edu.hk/shtm/

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises