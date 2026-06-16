CSTS Secures Inaugural Formula 1 Madrid Grand Prix 2026 Hospitality Programme for Greater China

HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSTS today announced its appointment as Official Hospitality Partner in Greater China for the new Spanish Grand Prix 2026 in Madrid, further strengthening its position in global sports hospitality through its integrated relationship with Connexus Travel.

Connexus, wholly-owned subsidiary of CSTS, has been appointed exclusive sales agent for the Official Hospitality Programme of the Spanish Grand Prix. Together, the two companies will lead marketing and delivery of packages across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan – including premium trackside access, exclusive VIP spaces, and curated guest services.

The approach combines CSTS' reach and expertise in premium Hospitality with Connexus' travel management credentials, creating a seamless, end-to-end platform to bring premium F1 experiences to Greater China.

Landmark Moment for Formula 1

The Madrid Grand Prix is a landmark addition to the F1 calendar for 2026, and introduces an exciting new host city and circuit – the MADRING – to the event. The MADRING is a unique, semi-urban hybrid street-permanent circuit, and the only one of its kind in Europe.

Strengthening CSTS' Sports Hospitality Leadership

The appointment also reinforces CSTS' growing presence in global sports hospitality. Through its integrated model with Connexus Travel, the group is uniquely positioned to connect audiences across Asia with unparalleled access to global sports events, delivering the highest standards of service, scale, and execution.

Abel Zhao, CEO and Executive Director, CSTS said, "We are delighted to be bringing the Official Hospitality Programme for the Madrid Grand Prix to Greater China. This appointment reflects the continued strength of our partnerships, and the rising demand for premium sports experiences across Asia. Formula 1 is a global platform that resonates with our clients, and we are proud to support one of the most exciting additions to the F1 calendar."

About CSTS Enterprises

CSTS Enterprises is an integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. The company develops and partners with intellectual properties and brands to deliver compelling experiences that connect with local and regional audiences across the world. In addition to its own initiatives, including Generation C and PremierX, it collaborates with international IPs such as the FIFA World Cup, Formula 1, and Waterbomb.

CSTS integrates experiential marketing, tourism, data, and technology to deliver connected audience experiences. The company engages consumers across physical events and digital channels, working with clients to execute at scale across markets, turning complex activations into co-ordinated, measurable outcomes.

SOURCE CSTS Enterprises