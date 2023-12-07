CUB's Singapore Branch Recognizes Four Key Aspects of Employee Well-being, Wins Three 2023 HR Asia "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" Awards

TAIPEI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank (CUB), a systemically important bank in Taiwan, has long emphasized to employee needs, striving to create a flexible, growth-oriented environment. This commitment has led to numerous awards, both in Taiwan and internationally. In line with Cathay United Bank's HR strategy, CUB's Singapore branch was honored on November 24th at the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Singapore 2023 Awards. It won three awards, highlighting CUB's exceptional performance in HR: "Best Companies to Work for in Asia Singapore 2023," "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award 2023," and "Most Caring Company Award 2023."

CUB was presented three awards on November 24th by HR Asia: "Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023," "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award 2023," and "Most Caring Company Award 2023." Commemorative group photo of Winfield Wong (fifth from left in the back row), Chief Executive of the Singapore branch, along with his team.

While continuing to deepen its roots in Taiwan, CUB has also expanded globally, establishing operations in several Asian countries. Established in 2009, the Singapore branch is comprised not only of employees from Taiwan, but also from a multitude of different nationalities and backgrounds. The branch has diligently worked to cultivate an inclusive environment by reducing communication barriers and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Its efforts have included a fair complaint mechanism, open office spaces to facilitate interaction, and networking activities. Winfield Wong, Chief Executive of the branch, stated, "At Cathay United Bank, we embrace the philosophy of 'Transforming the Career Progression and Fostering Cross-Domain Thinking.' We consistently encourage our team to engage in open dialogue and to share their work accomplishments. This year is particularly special, as it marks the 15th anniversary of the branch. This award is a significant milestone for us, and we are committed to continuing our efforts to develop a cohesive, growth-focused team of high-caliber talent."

CUB firmly believes that its employees are critical to its long-term success. The Singapore branch focuses not just on encouraging employee growth, but also on nurturing their physical and mental health across four key areas: personal health, family, community involvement, and social engagement. It has introduced ergonomic office furniture, and conducts regular seminars on vital topics like spinal health, nutrition, and emotional well-being - all aiming to deepen employees' health awareness. To promote a healthy lifestyle, the branch subsidizes gym memberships and organizes weekly sports events, encouraging regular physical activity. On Family Day, held during Singapore's National Day, employees invite their loved ones to the office for a spectacular view of the National Day fireworks. Moreover, the branch actively leads its staff in community service, in line with its philosophy of giving back to the community, instilling a positive and proactive lifestyle among the employees.

The branch consistently refines its employee policies to enhance its work environment and cultivate a highly competitive service team. This year marks the first time it has received accolades from HR Asia. Besides just the three significant awards, it also achieved over 80% in all categories, notably exceeding the average of other contenders, highlighting its commitment to local growth and success. HR Asia is a leading HR media in Asia, and the branch's recognition alongside Fortune 500 companies adds even more significance to these awards. CUB states that the Singapore branch will work to create a better society, nurturing talent and giving back to the community as it continues upholding the principle of sustainability.

About us - Cathay United Bank

Established in 1975, Cathay United Bank (CUB) is a subsidiary of Cathay FHC, and currently owns 165 branches throughout Taiwan. Regarding CUB's overseas development, CUB has 68 locations spanning across China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Indonesia; employing over 10,000 people in Taiwan and overseas. CUB is dedicated towards corporate sustainability, and has invested itself in the aspects of low-carbon economy, environmental sustainability, health promotion, financial health, and nurturing talent. By utilizing innovation and digital means, CUB endeavors to become the leading financial institution in all of the Asia-Pacific region.

*Advancing Digital Transformation

By employing the mobile-first development strategy, CUB has successfully applied innovative technologies to its wide array of digital products and services. CUB's many achievements have won accolades from established institutions from Taiwan and overseas, including the "Future Enterprise of the Year 2023" by IDC, "Best Mobile Banking Service in Taiwan" by The Asian Banker and "Best Private Bank, Taiwan Domestic" by Asian Private Banker.

*Nurturing the Talent of Tomorrow

CUB is dedicated towards creating a work environment that embraces open discussion, a culture of positive learning, and has successfully introduced external digital training. This would empower CUB to nurture interdisciplinary talent and be better prepared for the challenges.

*Achieving Sustainable Finance

Guided by Cathay FHC's policies, CUB has devoted itself towards achieving the ESG spirit and transitioning to zero carbon operations. CUB is committed to the RE100 global renewable energy initiative and has gone to great lengths to achieve daily low-carbon operations. With its sights set on having all of its domestic branches being fully reliant on renewable energy by 2030, CUB intends to exemplify what it means to be a pioneer of sustainable development.

Staying true to the "What if We Could" spirit, CUB will persist in pursuing innovation. CUB aspires to provide its customers with a comprehensive and friendly financial service, while utilizing its core financial functions to advance corporate sustainability. As CUB looks boldly and confidently ahead, CUB endeavors to become the finest financial partner for its customers.

