SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang announced on the 23rd that it successfully concluded its first participation in the "Supermarket Trade Show 2026 (SMTS 2026)," Japan's largest food and retail exhibition, held for three days from February 18 to 20 in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

Daesang Successfully Concludes First Participation at Japan’s Largest Retail Trade Show, “SMTS 2026,” Showcasing the Excellence of K-Fermented Foods

Hosted by the New Supermarket Association of Japan, SMTS 2026 is the country's largest specialized exhibition for the food and retail industry, offering a comprehensive view of the latest trends in the Japanese distribution sector. Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the exhibition recorded its largest scale ever, with approximately 2,200 companies from 16 countries participating and around 83,000 visitors in attendance.

Marking its first appearance at the event, Daesang highlighted its No.1* kimchi brand "Jongga" and global food brand "O'food," successfully promoting its differentiated K-food competitiveness rooted in advanced fermentation technology and reinforcing its position as Korea's leading comprehensive food company.

*Source: NIELSEN KOREA 2007–2024 Kimchi Sales Volume & Value

During the exhibition, Daesang's booth attracted approximately 10,000 visitors, drawing significant attention. The company held business meetings with representatives from major Japanese retailers and regional supermarket chains, including AEON, Costco, and Ministop. Amid strong interest from global retail buyers, Daesang engaged in detailed discussions toward new supply agreements, achieving tangible business outcomes.

Products showcasing the expertise of one of the world's leading fermentation specialists garnered particular attention, especially kimchi and traditional Korean sauces. As Japan's kimchi consumption trend shifts from non-fermented to fermented varieties, distributors expressed strong interest in listing "Ilpum Kimchi," which delivers the authentic taste of traditional Korean fermented kimchi. In addition, "O'food Gochujang," crafted using traditional methods inherited from Sunchang—the birthplace of Korean jang (fermented sauces)—also drew keen interest.

The tasting program, designed to reflect local food culture trends, proved to be a major highlight. Under the concept of "Delica" foods—ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook items that are increasingly popular in Japanese supermarkets—Daesang introduced four trendy menu items utilizing kimchi and gochujang: Stir-fried Kimchi Egg Gimbap, Water Parsley Gochujang Shrimp Gangjeong, Kimchi Tuna Mayo Sandwich, and Gochujang Nikujaga. These dishes demonstrated how kimchi and gochujang can easily enhance umami flavors in everyday meals. All 2,400 servings of the four featured tasting menus were completely sold out, along with an additional 2,600 servings of Mat Kimchi and Dubu Kimchi prepared for sampling.

Chiharu Asao, a Japanese food influencer who developed the tasting menu, commented, "We created a fusion dish by adding kimchi to tamagoyaki, a familiar Japanese egg dish, ensuring that the spiciness and umami of Ilpum Kimchi harmonize with the soft texture of the egg. Although some visitors were initially unfamiliar with the idea of kimchi in a sandwich, they were pleasantly surprised by how well the flavors complemented each other after tasting it."

The booth, designed to embody Daesang's corporate vision, also drew significant attention. Featuring a distinctive design inspired by tree rings, a large LED screen, and a space replicating a Japanese supermarket display, the booth stood out prominently within the exhibition hall. Brochures and tasting containers incorporating traditional Korean mother-of-pearl craftsmanship further conveyed the company's dedication and authenticity in fermented foods.

Visitors shared positive feedback, commenting, "The red booth design reminiscent of kimchi was impressive," "The mother-of-pearl design elegantly captured Korean aesthetics," and "The harmony with Japanese cuisine exceeded expectations," adding to the vibrant atmosphere on site.

Lim Jung-bae, CEO of Daesang Corporation, stated, "Our participation in SMTS 2026 served as an important opportunity to reaffirm the status of fermented foods—the core of K-food—in the Japanese market and to expand our local distribution network. Moving forward, we will continue to introduce innovative products tailored to the lifestyles of local consumers, led by Jongga and O'food, to further strengthen our presence in Japan."

Founded 70 years ago, Daesang has been strengthening its global competitiveness. The company established Daesang Japan Inc. in 1978 to formally enter the Japanese market. Currently, it exports a wide range of products, including kimchi, seasonings, traditional sauces, sauces, and ready-to-eat meals. In 2023, it established Daesang Foods Japan Inc. to secure local production capabilities. In addition, last year the company hosted the "Kimchi Blast Tokyo 2025" pop-up event on Cat Street in Shibuya, Tokyo, blending Korean kimchi culture with Japanese lifestyle trends and expanding consumer engagement in the local market.

SOURCE Daesang Corporation