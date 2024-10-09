Datuk Ir. N. Purushothaman Nair Receives Master Entrepreneur Title at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Regional Edition is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The APEA 2024 Regional Edition aims to congregate exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Datuk Ir. N. Purushothaman Nair of Malaysia is the Founder & CEO of Afrima Consulting Engineer Sdn Bhd (Afrima). He has achieved a milestone in his career by being recognized as a Master Entrepreneur at this prestigious awards ceremony.

Under his leadership, Afrima has rapidly grown into a leading global consulting firm in the power sector, offering services from domestic distribution to transmission and generation in both conventional and alternative energy sectors. Afrima offers a diverse range of services, spanning from national grid development to global energy consultancy. Its expertise extends to overseeing over 900 MW of Renewable Power Plants across the world, demonstrating its capability to manage substantial and impactful energy projects.

The company's expansive presence in over 18 countries showcases its global leadership in the power industry and reflects Datuk Ir N. Purushothaman Nair's exceptional professionalism, innovative solutions, and commitment to excellence. He has ensured that Afrima's strategic partnerships enhanced its global reach and enabled it to undertake diverse projects across various regions. For instance, Afrima's involvement in innovative projects in Cambodia, including the development of 300 km of overhead transmission lines, showcases the company's ability to contribute to significant infrastructure projects in emerging markets.

Datuk Ir N. Purushothaman Nair intends for his company to be a global leader and preferred energy consultant. The company's mission involves several strategic initiatives: developing leadership programs to nurture talent, creating innovation groups for collaborative projects, and enhancing market research capabilities.

As an innovative and responsible leader, Datuk Ir N. Purushothaman Nair pushes Afrima to be considered among the best in the industry while holding the company to high standards of transparency, ethical conduct, and regulatory compliance, ensuring robust governance structures to maintain accountability and integrity.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

