DCG's AI+Publishing Dazzle at the 34th HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair

HONG KONG, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 34th HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair recently commenced at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, where DCG, a pioneer in AI+Publishing, presented its impressive range of outcomes, drawing the attention of a large audience. During the exhibition, multiple Hong Kong publishers expressed their intent to engage in deep collaboration with DCG.

BOOKSGPT, crafted by DCG, is the large-scale AI model specifically tailored for the publishers. It offers comprehensive foundational technical support for critical aspects such as the publishing process, the construction of book knowledge bases, and services for reader interaction. To date, BOOKSGPT encompasses over 30 publishing scenarios and more than 20 book-related applications, successfully establishing a multi-modal dataset that spans the publishing industry. Through innovative training BOOKSGPT integrates multiple models, it has achieved precise data analysis of a full spectrum of books, real-time intelligent Q&A, and personalized resources recommendations, ushering in an era of AI transformation for the publishing industry.

Building upon BOOKSGPT, DCG introduced the cutting-edge "AI Editor Studio." The studio brings together 15 AI editors, including AI topic planning editors, AI authors, AI proofreading teams, and AI social media editors, each leveraging their expertise to collaborate across the entire publishing, printing, and distribution process. For instance, during the topic selection phase, AI topic planning editors can swiftly match similar author data, providing efficient advice for topic selection and even generating high-quality marketing analysis reports within three minutes. AI authors act as assistants to both authors and editors, adept at drafting outlines, generating content, preparing materials, and refining text. The AI proofreading team is capable of reviewing text, images, audio, and video content across multiple dimensions, ensuring robust support for every step of content review. As for distribution and marketing, AI social media editors can automatically generate social media copy-writing such as Facebook and Instagram posts, Tik-Tok live-stream scripts, Amazon reviews, or Quora answers, and quickly adapt to the rules of various social platforms, proposing precise strategic suggestions based on operational data.

At the venue, DCG also showcased "Journey in Computer," a collaborative publication with Excellence Publication Company Limited, integrated with AI technology produced by DCG. These publications use QR codes as an entry point to match AI services with paper books, allowing readers to scan and access the AI services while reading. With the support of BOOKSGPT, each book is matched with an AI Assistant, which is able to provide real-time Q&As, engage, and analyze based on the content of the book, greatly enhancing the reading experience for each reader.

During the fair, CEO Shi Qiming was invited to participate in the International Publishing Forum where he delivered a keynote speech titled "Solution for Integrating AI and Publishing." He discussed the latest applications of AI in publishing and provided an in-depth analysis of how AI is bringing unprecedented opportunities and changes to this traditional industry. Shi Qiming believes that with the continuous penetration of AI technology and the increasing demands for reading experiences, the Hong Kong book market is poised for broader development prospects. At the fair, VP Michael Chen and the Global Business MD Larry Li held discussions with leaders of several Hong Kong publishers, reaching cooperation intentions and signing agreements, which laying a solid foundation for DCG's expansion into markets outside mainland China. Michael Chen stated that DCG's development in Hong Kong is a milestone of the company's going-out strategy, with a commitment to provide AI products and services for Hong Kong publishers and driving the Hong Kong publishing industry to a new era.

