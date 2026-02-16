'Dealing' Debuts to Make Global Markets Accessible for Long-Term Wealth Creation

Backed by the Finvasia Group, Dealing offers investors access to 30,000+ financial assets across 120+ countries and 10+ global exchanges through a single account

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealing , a new global investing platform, has launched with a mission to transform how investors access and participate in global financial markets. Built as an investment-first platform, Dealing is designed for long-term investors focused on diversification, discipline, and sustainable wealth creation.

Dealing Team at the launch event

Dealing enables investment in 30,000+ financial assets across 10+ global markets from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Germany, Canada and Australia operating under 30+ licenses and registrations- all through a single unified account across stocks, ETFs, derivatives, and other global instruments.

The global investing platform is first consumer-facing offering from Mauritius-headquartered Dealing Investment Banking Services, which provides corporate finance advisory, product structuring and distribution, wealth and investment advisory, market making, brokerage and execution services through the global investing platform.

Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, Finvasia Group and Dealing said, "Dealing was born from a simple insight: global investing isn't a lack of opportunity, it's the complexity and fragmentation that hold most investors back. Even today, around 90% of global stocks remain out of reach for individual investors. Dealing removes these barriers, uniting global markets, opportunities, and assets into a single, transparent experience so investors can participate confidently and focus on long-term wealth creation. Part of Dealing Investment Banking Services, the platform aims to revolutionize investment banking – our first step in bringing it to the masses."

Backed by the Finvasia Group, Dealing Investment Banking Services operates within a robust global regulatory framework, including an FSC Mauritius Investment Banking License, CySEC regulation, and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), alongside other international registrations, serving investors across 120+ countries.

Dealing launched at IFX Dubai Expo, a leading global fintech and trading forum, and will first expand across the GCC, then into Europe, Africa — including South Africa — and other key markets.

About Dealing Global Investing Platform:

Dealing is a global investing platform designed to make multi-market investing simple, transparent, and accessible through a seamless mobile and web experience. Backed by the Finvasia Group, Dealing offers access to global stocks, ETFs, derivatives, and alternative instruments through a single account, supported by direct regulatory licensing and a fully owned technology stack. For more information, visit: https://dealing.com/en-NL .

