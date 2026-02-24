Defining Excellence with World-Class Standards: International Dragon Award (IDA) Drives Professional Growth and Sustainable Development in the Global Financial Insurance Industry

TAIPEI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global financial insurance landscape continues to evolve, marked by increasing information transparency and growing consumer risk awareness, professional business operations have become essential for industry practitioners worldwide to achieve sustainable development.

2025 IDA Membership Statistics — Global Rankings of Member Companies International Dragon Award (IDA) Insurance Business Ecosystem

Founded in 1998 by IMM International, the International Dragon Award (IDA) upholds the professional philosophy of "Paragon, Perfection, and Nobility" as its guiding principles. The Award comprises two distinct categories — the "Outstanding Agent Award" and the "Excellent Manager Award" — recognizing exceptional practitioners in the global financial insurance industry through a rigorous registration and review process, coupled with a prestigious awards ceremony. After 27 years of dedicated development, IDA has earned high recognition and endorsement from over 250 financial insurance institutions across 17 countries and regions. With a cumulative membership exceeding 181,000 professionals worldwide, IDA stands as a benchmark and model for the global financial insurance industry.

The IDA honor system establishes a clear and comprehensive development pathway. Through its "Sales Excellence System" and "Organizational Development System," it encourages IDA members to continuously pursue higher goals and systematically drive individual and team growth. Furthermore, it incorporates a "Commitment to Sustained Excellence System," ensuring that outstanding achievement is not merely a single-year accomplishment but a tangible testament to long-term professional accumulation and sustained dedication to excellence.

Data Illuminates Excellence, Honors Drive Growth

In 2024, the IDA Executive Committee launched the inaugural Official Announcement of Global Rankings for IDA Member Companies in Hong Kong. Building on this in 2025, to further harness the value of data through professional application, the "IDA Data Analytics Expert Committee" was established. This committee comprises renowned figures from the global financial insurance industry who possess profound insight, trend foresight, professionalism, and credibility. Leveraging IDA's robust database accumulated over 27 years, the committee has conducted a series of significant and valuable data analyses that serve as crucial guidance and reference for the strategic operations of financial insurance institutions as well as agency teams worldwide.

The International Dragon Award (IDA) establishes 36 cases and a First Year Commission (FYC) threshold as its registration criteria. Data reveals that financial insurance institutions with a higher proportion of IDA members not only effectively strengthen their professional capabilities, but also infuse their overall operations with sustained and resilient growth momentum. A deeper analysis of IDA member data shows that in 2025, one in every 2.3 IDA members has qualified for three or more terms. Notably, members with three or more terms demonstrate significantly higher productivity than the overall IDA membership average. Furthermore, IDA Lifetime Members — those who have qualified for 12 consecutive years or accumulated 15 terms — display an even more pronounced growth in productivity compared to the broader membership. This clearly illustrates that insurance practitioners who consistently pursue the world-class IDA standard are poised to become indispensable pillars and cornerstones within their teams and institutions.

The IDA Excellent Manager Award sets the nurturing of IDA-qualified members as its core eligibility criterion, thereby demonstrating the awardee's exceptional leadership. A higher number of this award's recipients within a financial insurance institution signifies a solid foundation for its organizational development, reflecting superior and robust business momentum as well as sustainability.

Honor-Driven × Education-Empowered: Achieving an Exceptional Insurance Career

Anchored by the dual pillars of "Honor" and "Education," IMM International has leveraged its 43 years of accumulated resources to build a comprehensive insurance business ecosystem. This system assists insurance practitioners in pursuing professional honors through continuous learning and professional enhancement, thereby increasing performance productivity, deepening client and market engagement, while continually demonstrating the value and significance of insurance.

The 2026 International Dragon Award (IDA) registration period is now open. This year, the IDA Executive Committee has systematically developed a comprehensive support mechanism for IDA members — one designed to generate positive outcomes in business development, client engagement, and brand building. Each component of this mechanism is tailored to assist IDA members in transforming their professional expertise into enduring client trust and brand influence, ultimately achieving sustainable business and steady growth for their insurance careers.

For elite insurance professionals committed to building a lifelong career in the life insurance industry, achieving international honors has evolved far beyond a mere milestone — it stands as tangible proof of professional capability and personal excellence.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly professionalized global landscape, pursuing the world-class benchmark set by the International Dragon Award (IDA) offers practitioners in the financial insurance sectors worldwide a clear, actionable, and sustainable path toward professional recognition and long-term career growth.

