DEKRA Certifies KAYTUS V2 Servers' Baseboard Management Controller under FIPS 140-3 Security Standard

MADRID, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, a globally recognized leader in testing and certification, has conducted a certification process for KAYTUS, a prominent IT infrastructure provider, which has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the FIPS 140-3 certification for its advanced cryptographic module integrated within the KAYTUS V2 series Baseboard Management Controller (BMC). This establishes KAYTUS as the first to attain this security benchmark for BMCs in servers, highlighting its commitment to data security and regulatory compliance in critical application environments.

"Ensuring data security is crucial for organizations in sectors such as government, finance, healthcare, and cloud services, and to achieve this, we need trustworthy devices and systems. We are pleased that KAYTUS trusted in DEKRA's expertise and testing and certification capabilities to achieve FIPS 140-3 certification. Their Baseboard Management Controller for servers is secure and reliable, providing an optimal solution for enterprises looking to enhance the security and stability of their digital infrastructure. In line with this, DEKRA will remain dedicated to guiding organizations in safeguarding their digital environments according to the latest cybersecurity standards and best practices", said Rubén Lirio, Global Director of Cybersecurity at DEKRA.

"The KAYTUS V2 series servers are designed to provide comprehensive security throughout the system, from start-up and operation to upgrades. The FIPS 140-3 certification is a significant achievement and advancement in our server security that sets the V2 series apart in the market. I am proud to offer our clients a solution that meets the most stringent security requirements in the industry", said Louis Tian, CTO of KAYTUS.

FIPS 140-3, the latest iteration of the Federal Information Processing Standards developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), outlines stringent security requirements for cryptographic modules. This standard is widely recognized across North America, Europe, and beyond as a best practice for ensuring encryption key protection and secure cryptographic operations.

As servers play a vital role in IT infrastructure across key industries such as government, banking, telecommunications, and cloud service providers, the security of these servers is critical. KAYTUS BMC firmware, with its newly certified cryptographic module, provides enhanced encryption capabilities, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive data while facilitating secure remote management, fault diagnosis, and system configuration.

The certification obtained at DEKRA laboratories underscores KAYTUS's commitment to high-level data security. As a result, the KAYTUS V2 server family is fortified with state-of-the-art cryptographic security, offering protection for key services such as web interfaces, SSH, VNC, KVM, and virtual media services.

About DEKRA

DEKRA was originally founded in 1925 to ensure road safety through vehicle inspection. With a much wider scope today, DEKRA is the world's largest independent non-listed expert organization in the testing, inspection, and certification sector. As a global provider of comprehensive services and solutions, we help our customers improve their safety, security, and sustainability outcomes. In 2023, DEKRA generated revenue of EUR 4.1 billion. The company currently employs around 49,000 people who offer qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries on five continents. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

About KAYTUS

KAYTUS is a leading provider of IT infrastructure solutions, delivering a diverse range of innovative, open, and eco-friendly products for cloud, AI, edge computing, and other emerging applications. With a customer-centric approach, KAYTUS is agile and responsive to user needs through its adaptable business model. Discover more at KAYTUS.com

SOURCE DEKRA Asia Pacific