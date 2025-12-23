FIH Achieves ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 Dual Certifications from DEKRA, Strengthening Automotive Safety and Cybersecurity Capabilities

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FIH, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), announced that its key automotive electronics product, the Telematics Control Unit (TCU), has successfully passed DEKRA process certification and obtained both ISO 26262 Functional Safety certification and ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity certification. This milestone places FIH among a limited number of companies in the TCU domain to concurrently obtain both certifications, significantly reinforcing its strategic role in the global automotive electronics supply chain.

Aaron Lee, Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan (right), presented the ISO 26262 and the ISO/SAE 21434 Certifications to Dr. Wen-Yi Kuo, Vice President of FIH. FIH’s Automotive Electronics Team team poses for a group photo with the expert team from DEKRA

As the automotive industry accelerates toward electrification and Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), functional safety and cybersecurity have become essential thresholds for global OEMs when evaluating Tier-1 suppliers. ISO 26262 is the internationally recognized standard for automotive functional safety, ensuring that electronic and electrical systems remain controllable under fault conditions. Meanwhile, ISO/SAE 21434 establishes a comprehensive cybersecurity framework for road vehicles, encompassing threat analysis, risk assessment, governance, and lifecycle management. Together, these two standards form a core foundation for smart and connected vehicles and are indispensable to the transition toward autonomous driving and SDVs.

As the communication hub of smart and connected vehicles, the TCU supports functions including remote diagnostics, connected vehicle services, vehicle data transmission, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Its functional safety and cybersecurity protection levels directly impact the stability and risk management of the entire vehicle system. Through the successful attainment of both ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 certifications, FIH has demonstrated that its capabilities in hardware design, software architecture, secure communications, and cybersecurity protection meet the rigorous requirements expected by leading global automakers.

Dr. Wen Kuo, Vice President of FIH, stated, "By implementing ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434, FIH has established a comprehensive safety lifecycle management framework that enables customers to reduce system integration risks, accelerate validation timelines, and meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. Backed by our deep expertise in the ICT industry, as well as our capabilities in independent design, high-quality manufacturing, and system integration, FIH is committed to delivering robust, secure, and reliable solutions and becoming a long-term, trusted partner for global automakers."

As global automotive electronic architectures and Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) continue to evolve rapidly, safety and cybersecurity requirements across automakers' supply chains have become increasingly stringent. "FIH's ability to complete both certifications within a single year and to its achievement in the TCU domain reflects its strong R&D execution and well-established management systems. This achievement aligns closely with global automakers' expectations for safety, quality, and cybersecurity and represents a highly meaningful industry milestone. We are pleased to witness this accomplishment together with FIH," said Aaron Lee, Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan.

Leveraging its century-long expertise in safety and extensive global resources, DEKRA will continue to support Taiwanese companies in strengthening their automotive capabilities and expanding onto the international stage. As international regulations such as UNECE R155 and R156 progressively raise requirements for cybersecurity and software updates, global automakers are continuously elevating standards for functional safety and cybersecurity across their supply chains. In this context, suppliers with internationally recognized certifications are increasingly positioned as preferred partners. As a leading global testing, inspection, and certification organization, DEKRA will continue to deliver comprehensive automotive standards services—including ISO 26262, ISO/SAE 21434, TISAX, ISO 27001, and Automotive SPICE—combining local expertise with global experience to support industry partners in advancing toward intelligent mobility and world-class automotive supply chains.

About FIH Mobile Limited

FIH Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), was established in May 2003. Leveraging its core technologies in handset ODM and its experience in hardware-software integration, FIH focuses on three main business categories: smart manufacturing, automotive electronics, and manufacturing equipment/robotics and provides exceptional engineering/manufacturing services and solutions to industry-leading customers.

For more information about FIH, please visit the official website: https://www.fihmobile.com

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward—fully aligned with DEKRA's anniversary motto, "Securing the Future." In 2024, DEKRA is expected to generate revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 49,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world's most sustainable companies.

Website: https://www.dekra.com.tw/

SOURCE DEKRA Asia Pacific