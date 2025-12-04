DEKRA reflects on its anniversary year: A stable foundation today, a clear direction for tomorrow

STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As DEKRA concludes the year marking its 100th anniversary, the organization looks back on a period of particular significance – characterized by stability, clear priorities, and strong resilience. Despite a persistently challenging environment, shaped by elevated volatility, geopolitical uncertainties and weak economic conditions in several European markets, for the full year 2025, DEKRA expects mid-single digit revenue growth and overall stable results at the level of the previous year. In the first ten months of the year, revenue growth in the core TIC business stood at around 4 percent.

"2025 was a very special year for DEKRA – we honored our 100th anniversary. Only few companies reach such a milestone, and we are incredibly proud of this achievement," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of DEKRA. "At the same time, this year confronted us with economic and geopolitical challenges. But our strong foundation stands. We stayed on course, focused on what matters, and delivered reliably. For this, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire DEKRA team."

While individual markets faced economic headwinds, DEKRA's global TIC (Testing, Inspection, Certification) business remained robust. The vehicle inspection business maintained its international strength and, with more than 32 million inspections carried out worldwide each year, stands as a symbol of trust and reliability in everyday life – consolidating DEKRA's position as the global number one in vehicle inspection. Demand also developed positively in the areas of sustainability and digital security, supported by continuous expansion of the service portfolio and strong customer partnerships.

Read the full version here: https://www.dekra.in/en/a-stable-foundation-today-a-clear-direction-for-tomorrow/

