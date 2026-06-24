SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 2026 Yili Online Tour, China's leading dairy brand, Yili Group, recently teamed up with local Chinese influencer Faith to explore Singapore's cultural landmarks and diverse culinary delights. The journey showcased Yili's milestones in the Singaporean market, highlighting its growing product footprint, deep community integration, and strong emotional connections with consumers. Today, over 40 Yili products—including AMBPOMIAL yogurt, SATINE milk, Cremo ice cream, Joyday ice cream and Westgold butter—are available across mainstream retail channels in Singapore, delivering nutrition and great taste to local consumers.

The 2026 Yili Online Tour Brings a Heartwarming Story of China’s Leading Dairy Brand to Singapore Speed Speed Delivering a Taste of Home as the 2026 Yili Online Tour Touches Hearts in Singapore

As a vibrant hub of diverse cultures and global cuisines, Singapore serves as a vital window into the global consumer goods market. Beneath its bustling, cosmopolitan surface, Yili products have quietly and seamlessly woven themselves into the fabric of local daily life—whether found on the shelves of Asian supermarkets or shared around the dining tables of friends.

Their journey brought them to a Scarlett Supermarket, where Faith and her friends discovered a special AMBPOMIAL yogurt, co-branded by Yili and the popular retail chain around the theme of "home." For the local Chinese community, Yili products evoke much more than just a nostalgic taste; they awaken a profound sense of home. Every sip carries feelings of comfort, warmth, and companionship. "Yili has been in Singapore for six or seven years now," explains Fu Hongmin, Yili's Business Development Supervisor for Singapore. "While we have a large base of Chinese customers, an increasing number of locals and local businesses are also coming here to purchase our products."

Beyond expanding its product footprint, Yili is actively integrating into the local community. Driven by a commitment to growing together with the communities it serves, Yili frequently participates in local charitable activities, building a heartwarming bridge between the brand and its consumers.

In 2023, Yili proudly participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heart of Yew Tee, a government-backed integrated community housing project in Singapore. During the event, Yili brought a variety of AMBPOMIAL products to share with the residents. Singapore's current Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, then Deputy Prime Minister, visited the Yili booth and praised the brand's active efforts to integrate into the local community. The Singaporean government also presented Yili with a letter of appreciation, acknowledging its commitment to corporate social responsibility. Prior to this, Yili's philanthropic efforts were recognized by the Asia-Pacific Elite Entrepreneurs Association (AEEA), earning widespread acclaim across various sectors of Singaporean society.

From its roots in China to the global stage, Yili remains deeply connected to the hearts of Chinese consumers worldwide, ensuring that the feeling of "home" is always within reach. For many overseas Chinese, Yili represents much more than a simple taste of nostalgia. It serves as a gentle reminder that no matter where life takes them, the comforting embrace of "home" is never far away.

SOURCE Yili Group