Delta Air Lines expands CES 2027 service with special nonstop flights from Asia to Las Vegas

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines is ramping up service to Las Vegas for CES® 2027 with more than 120 peak-day flights connecting the city to key business hubs across the U.S. and around the world. Special Asia-Pacific services from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, and Seoul-Incheon give customers more convenient access to the world's premier technology event.

CES route announcement

For CES 2027, Delta will operate additional flights between Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) during the peak travel period, with inbound service to Las Vegas on Jan. 4 and outbound service from Las Vegas on Jan. 10. The special flights will support strong demand from technology, innovation and business communities.

Delta will also introduce special nonstop service from Shanghai (PVG), Taipei (TPE) and Seoul-Incheon (ICN) to Las Vegas for CES 2027, with inbound flights operating Jan. 3–5 and outbound flights operating Jan. 9–10. Together, these Asia-Pacific services reflect continued demand for direct connectivity between the region's leading innovation markets and Las Vegas during CES.

These special services for CES 2027 will all be operated by Delta's newly upgraded Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring an elevated onboard experience with more premium seats. The aircraft offers four product experiences: Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort and Delta Main, providing greater comfort and choice for travelers heading to CES.

Customers in Hong Kong can also travel to and from Las Vegas via Seoul-Incheon (ICN) through Delta's joint venture partnership with Korean Air. During CES, Korean Air will operate two additional flights to LAS in addition to its existing scheduled service. These one-stop options provide added flexibility and complement Delta's special nonstop flights for CES.

"CES continues to be one of the most important global events for innovation, and Delta is uniquely positioned to connect customers to Las Vegas from across our network," said Athar Khan, Delta's Director – Global Sales for Asia Pacific. "With more nonstop services from key Asian cities and expanded flying from key U.S. markets, we're making it easier than ever for customers to access CES with a premium, seamless travel experience."

Together, these expanded services further strengthen Delta's position as a leading global carrier for CES travel and better connect the event with innovation centers across Asia.

Delta's CES schedule also includes extensive flying from its core U.S. hubs, including Atlanta, Detroit, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle and Boston, providing seamless one-stop access to Las Vegas from across the network.

Special Nonstop Asian Services* for CES 2027

City Added Flights (Dates) Hong Kong (HKG) Jan 4 (inbound); Jan 10 (outbound) Shanghai (PVG) Jan 4–5 (inbound); Jan 9 (outbound) Taipei (TPE) Jan 5 (inbound); Jan 10 (outbound) Seoul-Incheon (ICN) Jan 3–5 (inbound); Jan 9–10 (outbound)

*The flight schedule is subject to government approval.

About Delta Air Lines

Through exceptional service and the power of innovation, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.

There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on up to 5,500 daily Delta and Delta Connection flights to more than 300 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta served more than 200 million customers in 2025 – safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – and was recognized by J.D. Power in 2025 year for being No. 1 in Premium Economy Passenger Satisfaction. The airline also was recognized as the top U.S. airline by the Wall Street Journal and as North America's most on-time airline in 2025 from Cirium.

We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine, enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and cared for across every point of their journey with us.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta operates significant hubs and key markets in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Bogota, Boston, Detroit, Lima, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Santiago (Chile), Sao Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo.

A founding member of the SkyTeam alliance and powered by innovative and strategic partnerships throughout the world with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, China Eastern, Korean Air, LATAM, Virgin Atlantic and WestJet, Delta brings more choice and competition to customers worldwide. Delta's premium product line is elevated by its unique partnership with Wheels Up Experience.

Delta is America's most-awarded airline thanks to the dedication, passion and professionalism of its people. In addition to the awards from J.D. Power and Cirium, Delta has been recognized as the World's Most Admired Airline and one of the Best 100 Companies to Work For according to Fortune; the top carrier for business travelers by Business Travel News; and best U.S. airline by Forbes Travel Guide's Verified Air Travel Awards. In addition, Delta has been named to the Civic 50 by Points of Light as one of the most community minded companies in the U.S. and the best U.S. airline by the Points Guy for the past seven years.

Connect with Delta on Delta News Hub, delta.com.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines