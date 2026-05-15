New R&D expected to advance Delta's cutting-edge power solutions for AI data centers and e-mobility; facility designed to meet LEED Gold standards and to house up to 250 talents

BANGKOK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today announced the official opening of its subsidiary, Delta Energy Systems (Germany) GmbH's new Research and Development (R&D) center in Soest, Germany, significantly expanding its innovation capabilities in high-efficiency power solutions for AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers, as well as for electric mobility, including 800 VDC server power supplies and 4-in-1 EV power systems. With the rapid increase in power density in AI infrastructure, testing requirements are becoming significantly more complex, requiring expanded and highly specialized laboratory environments. Therefore, this green facility at Soest, designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, comprises 7,500 square meters of advanced R&D laboratory space and 2,500 square meters of office space to accommodate up to 250 talents.

Delta Expands its R&D Capabilities in Soest, Germany with Opening of New R&D Center, Strengthening its Innovation Process in EMEA

Dr. Peter Ide, Managing Director of Delta Energy Systems, said, "Soest has been a vital innovation engine for Delta in EMEA for decades, and this expansion reflects our commitment to strengthening localized R&D capabilities in Europe. It enables closer collaboration with customers and faster development of advanced and sustainable solutions for data center and automotive applications. In the field of AI, Delta's engineers in Soest play a key role in developing advanced power solutions across the 'grid-to-chip' value chain."

Delta currently employs approximately 450 people from 35 nations in its Soest site, which serves as a central competence hub for high-efficiency power and charging solutions, playing a critical role in addressing the rapidly evolving and increasingly complex needs of customers in EMEA, particularly in sectors requiring highly customized and scalable power solutions. In recent years, Delta has continuously expanded its workforce in Soest, which, together with the increasing space requirements of advanced R&D activities, has made the new facility necessary. The new building will accommodate both existing teams and ongoing new hires, with the 250 workspaces primarily intended for current employees while supporting further growth.

Delta in Soest also maintains strong partnerships with local and international universities, including institutions in Soest, Paderborn, Hannover and Berlin, as well as Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands and Aalborg University in Denmark. Through these collaborations and regular participation in career fairs, Delta continues to attract and develop young engineering talent for its growing R&D operations.

"Customer requirements are escalating rapidly, both technologically and in terms of energy efficiency and scalability," added Andreas Kostrzewa, Managing Director of Delta Energy Systems. "With this new development center, we are establishing optimal conditions to implement innovations faster and further expand our global competitiveness."

Reflecting Delta's commitment to sustainability, the new building meets the highest energy efficiency standards (EG 40) and has been designed to achieve LEED Gold certification. The facility integrates a photovoltaic system with an installed capacity of over one megawatt, generating more than 1 million kWh of solar energy annually, heat pumps, and a battery energy storage system with 2.5 MW power and 5 MWh capacity, as well as intelligent energy management concepts. A key innovation is the utilization of process heat generated during product testing to heat the building, effectively combining technological development with sustainable operations. The site also includes a DC fast charging station in addition to more than 60 AC EV charging points for employees.

The structure features a resource-saving combination of existing concrete framework and modern timber-hybrid construction. "This form of timber-hybrid construction is rare in industrial environments and, together with the preservation of the existing structure, sets a strong example for responsible, future-oriented building," noted Architect Peter Völse. Additionally, the site supports green mobility with over 60 EV charging points for employees, alongside initiatives for bicycle leasing and public transport usage.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Mobility, Automation and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.DeltaThailand.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics