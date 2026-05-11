BANGKOK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJ BIC, formerly DJSI) for the fifth consecutive year since 2021. The recognition follows Delta Thailand's continued progress in sustainability, including its net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target across the value chain by 2050, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as part of Delta Electronics, Inc.'s subsidiaries, and its RE100 commitment to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2030. Both initiatives remain on track as planned. As of 2025, Delta Thailand and its subsidiaries have collectively achieved 69% renewable electricity. Delta Thailand is also the only Thai company in the "ITC Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components" industry segment included in the indices.

Delta Thailand Included in Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices 2026 for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Delta Thailand is listed in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index, a global benchmark for sustainability performance, reflecting its high performance in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which identifies leading companies based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria.

"Delta Thailand's inclusion in the DJ BIC for the fifth consecutive year demonstrates the impact of our sustainability initiatives and our commitment to continuous improvement. Through the assessment, we gain valuable insights to strengthen our performance against global benchmarks. Delta Thailand's performance would not be possible without the commitment of our employees," said Victor Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Delta Thailand.

Advancing Decarbonization and Clean Energy Transition

In 2026, Delta Thailand was also recognized in the Clean200™ for the second consecutive year. The Clean200™ is a global ranking that evaluates more than 8,000 companies and identifies 200 publicly traded firms generating substantial revenue from sustainable solutions. Additionally, Delta is committed to a net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target across the value chain by 2050, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), using 2021 as the base year. The company aims to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 90% by 2030 and Scope 3 emissions by 25%, with a long-term target of a 90% reduction across all scopes by 2050. These commitments represent a structured approach to decarbonization and support the transition to a low-carbon future. Furthermore, Delta has committed to RE100, targeting 100% renewable electricity by 2030, supported by an innovative internal carbon pricing mechanism.

About the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices

The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices are a family of float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that track equity markets while applying a sustainability best-in-class selection process.

Each year, more than 12,000 companies are invited to participate in the CSA. Approximately 3,500 of the largest companies globally are assessed and considered for inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices.

Delta Thailand's inclusion in the DJ BIC, based on the CSA, reflects its strong ESG performance and continued progress in addressing environmental risks, improving resource efficiency, and advancing toward net-zero operations.

The company's continued recognition reinforces Delta Thailand's position as a sustainability leader in the industry. Delta Thailand remains committed to sustainable development, long-term value creation for stakeholders, and contributing to a more resilient and energy-efficient future.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Mobility, Automation and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.DeltaThailand.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics