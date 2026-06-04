BANGKOK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, is presenting its integrated building automation solutions at NOVA Expo 2026, Booth V9, EH103 Hall. The showcase highlights an integrated building automation ecosystem for two key vertical applications: hospitality and healthcare, including connected indoor air quality (IAQ), energy management, building control, AI-enabled safety and security, autonomous inspection, and asset and personnel tracking. Through real-time data, intelligent control and connected operations, Delta helps facility owners and operators enhance user experience while improving energy performance, operational resilience, occupant comfort, safety and sustainability.

Delta Thailand Showcases Integrated Building Automation Solutions for Smarter Healthier and More Sustainable Spaces at NOVA Expo 2026

"As buildings become more connected, customers are looking for solutions that go beyond individual devices and deliver measurable operational value," said Ms. Atitaya Surapunthu, Thailand Country Manager, Delta Thailand. "At NOVA Expo 2026, Delta is demonstrating how integrated building automation can support healthier indoor environments, safer facilities, smarter operations and lower energy consumption for hospitality, healthcare and commercial customers."

Delta's showcase at NOVA Expo 2026 features six key solution areas:

1. Asset & Personnel Tracking Solution for Healthcare

Delta's Asset & Personnel Tracking Solution improves real-time visibility of staff, patients, and critical medical assets. By combining positioning, event alerts, and visual management into one platform, hospitals can reduce operational blind spots, improve asset utilization, and respond faster to incidents.

2. Smart Hospitality Public Area Solutions

Delta's smart hospitality solution enhances guest comfort, hygiene, and operational efficiency in public spaces. By integrating indoor air quality monitoring, U+ Care222 disinfection, lighting scene control, LPAD-7 local control, and BMS integration, hotels can create healthier and more energy-efficient environments.

3. Smart Community Management Solution

Delta's Intelligent Community Management System (iCMS) integrates energy management, security monitoring, traffic flow, and environmental monitoring into one smart platform. The solution provides real-time operational insights, helping operators improve efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and support sustainable facility management.

4. LOYTEC Building Management and Control



LOYTEC Building Management solutions enable open and intelligent building automation through support for major communication standards including BACnet, KNX, Modbus, and OPC. With solutions such as the LROC-800, LWEB-900, wireless devices, and LPAD-7, operators can improve system integration, room comfort, and operational efficiency.

5. VORTEX Autonomous Ecosystem

Delta's VORTEX Autonomous Ecosystem combines drones, robots, AI video analytics, and cloud-based management to improve safety, security, and automated inspections. The solution supports real-time monitoring, faster incident response, and automated EHS inspections while reducing manual workload.

6. VORTEX Cloud-Based IP Surveillance

VORTEX Cloud-Based IP Surveillance combines AI video analytics, real-time event detection, and centralized cloud management for proactive security operations. Features such as semantic search, cross-camera investigation, and ONVIF integration help improve response speed and scalable multi-site security management.

Delta invites visitors to Booth V9, EH103 Hall, at NOVA Expo 2026 to explore how its integrated building automation solutions help create smarter, healthier, safer and more sustainable spaces. Through connected intelligence, real-time data, AI-enabled monitoring and scalable automation, Delta supports customers in improving operational efficiency, enhancing user experience and advancing long-term sustainability goals.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a leading provider of power and thermal management products and smart green solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. and is guided by its mission: "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow."

With core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Mobility, Automation and Infrastructure. The company supports customers through sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in Thailand, India and Slovakia; and R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to receive regional and domestic recognition for its achievements, including the ASEAN Business Award, the Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award, and the Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For more information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.DeltaThailand.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics