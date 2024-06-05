DETERMINANT LAUNCHES "TERRATONES" NATURAL DYE COLLECTION: UPCYCLING AGRICULTURAL WASTE INTO NATURAL DYE

HONG KONG, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DETERMINANT— a men's shirt brand focused on functional technology, exceptional quality and modern style — is proud to announce its latest product innovation: the "TerraTones" Natural Dye Collection, centered on upcycling agricultural waste into natural dyes. By bringing nature and technology closer together, the brand has developed a way to make natural dye garments more accessible to consumers.

DETERMINANT uses proprietary technology to improve both the color fastness and color depth of natural dye products, allowing garments to retain their color better and longer.

DETERMINANT uses a proprietary technology that improves both the color fastness and color depth of natural dye, helping the "TerraTones" Natural Dye T-shirts retain their color better and longer than traditional natural dye products – even through washing, drying and light exposure.

This dyeing technology allows the brand to take unwanted agricultural waste such as husks, skins and plant parts, and upcycle them into natural dyes. The use of agricultural waste helps eliminate the need for cultivating new land to grow fresh plants for dye production. In addition, by utilizing unwanted plant materials that would otherwise be discarded, the brand is providing an additional revenue stream for their farm partners.

The "TerraTones" collection is inspired by vintage wash tees–an homage to the past, present and future of garment transformation. By extracting the pigments of pomegranate rind, indigo, gallnut and chlorophyll, the brand introduces one-of-a-kind natural dye colors: Khaki, Blue, Stone Grey and Light Mint. Through "TerraTones," DETERMINANT takes naturally dyed tees and elevates them to daily essentials: 100% cotton, comfortable, versatile and most importantly, responsibly made.

DETERMINANT's "TerraTones" Natural Dye Collection is available for sale online and in select retail stores in Hong Kong.

About DETERMINANT

DETERMINANT is Asia's leading shirt expert. Our mission is simple: we empower modern professionals to make a confident statement in every aspect of their lives. DETERMINANT was created for men with goals, interests, and ambitions beyond worrying about what to wear. We solve their most common shirting problems by engineering dress shirts with great fit, premium quality, and clean styling, all at an accessible price. Our products provide a simple solution to looking and feeling good, allowing them to focus on what matters most.

The brand's journey began with a single white dress shirt available in 61 sizes. By harnessing 1,947 patented technologies, such as DP3.5 wrinkle-free on 100% cotton, VISDRY™, and ECOHUES™ waterless dye, our shirts are designed with cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and quality materials at the core. We are dedicated to creating value for our community and the planet. This drives us to continually innovate and redefine what it means to make and wear better clothing.

DETERMINANT "TerraTones" Natural Dye Collection Store Details

Online

shop.detshirts.com/collections/natural-dye

AIRSIDE

Shop G006, G/F, Airside, 2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak, San Po Kong (9834 8001)

LAB Concept (Queensway)

Shop B02, LAB Concept, Queensway Plaza, 93 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong (9829 7917)

New Town Plaza

Shop 413A, 4/F, New Town Plaza 1, Sha Tin, New Territories (6507 9324)

