DETERMINANT's Launches Second Cotton Waterless Dye Collection in Continuation of "Lead The Wave Forward" Campaign

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DETERMINANT — a men's shirt and apparel brand focused on functional technology, exceptional quality and modern style — has launched its second Cotton Waterless Dye Collection, continuing on the brand's mission to lead the shift towards waterless dyeing technology across the textile industry.

Choose Waterless Dye. Lead The Wave Forward.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation reports that the textile dyeing and treatment process is responsible for 20% of industrial water pollution worldwide. As water pollution and scarcity across Asia continues to grow, DETERMINANT has strengthened its focus on water stewardship and conservation by boldly reimagining the industry's reliance on water.

Last year, the brand debuted the world's first Cotton Waterless Dye collection using revolutionary Cotton Waterless Dyeing technology, which is a closed loop process that removes water, salt, and chemical wastewater from the textile dyeing equation, saving 40 liters of water per shirt.

DETERMINANT launches its second Cotton Waterless Dye Collection with the continuation of its "Lead The Wave Forward" campaign. The campaign seeks to raise consumer awareness of fashion's water footprint, and how conscious wardrobe choices can contribute to lower environmental impact. By choosing Waterless Dye products, consumers can save 40 liters of water per shirt, equivalent to 17 days of drinking water for the average adult.

In collaboration with A Drop of Life, DETERMINANT invites consumers to reconsider the water footprint of their fashion consumption and opt for water responsible products.

From October 28th, 2024, to March 31st, 2025, 5% of all proceeds from the sales of DETERMINANT Waterless Dye products will be donated to A Drop of Life in support of providing clean water to a Cambodian village in need.

The "Lead the Wave Forward" campaign supports its Strategic Charity Partner, A Drop of Life, through a donation drive. Affiliated campaign partners include: Nan Fung Group, Barclay's MoonTrekker and AsiaMarine.

DETERMINANT Online Shop and Store Details

https://shop.detshirts.com/

LAB Concept (Queensway)

Shop B02, LAB Concept, Queensway Plaza, 93 Queensway, Admiralty (9829-7917)

AIRSIDE

Shop G006, G/F, AIRSIDE, 2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak, Kowloon (9834-8001)

Telford Plaza

Shop G5, G/F, Telford Plaza I, 33 Wai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon (9059-5016)

New Town Plaza Flagship

Shop 413A, 4/F, New Town Plaza 1, Sha Tin, New Territories (6507-9324)

About DETERMINANT

DETERMINANT's mission is simple: we empower modern professionals to make a confident statement in every aspect of their lives. We engineer smart shirting solutions that prioritize fit, function, material, versatility, and ease-of-care, allowing them to focus on what matters. By harnessing 1,947 patented technologies, we have designed our shirts with functional technologies, sustainability, and quality materials at the core.

We are dedicated to creating value for our community and the planet. This drives us to continually innovate and redefine what it means to make and wear better clothing.

About A Drop of Life

A Drop of Life is a Hong Kong registered NGO founded in 1998. We strive to ensure that access to clean water and sanitation is a reality for everyone. Over the past 25 years, following the mandate of "passing our love and working for love", we have been implementing sustainable water projects in Nepal, Cambodia, and Myanmar, specifically constructing water facilities in remote mountainous areas. To date, we have completed over 70,000 water projects, benefiting nearly 5 million individuals in need by providing them with clean drinking water. Additionally, A Drop of Life develops programs focused on child development and local community services, extending hope from improving lives to fostering a better future.

