DFSK Launches Right-Hand Drive E5 PLUS in Indonesia, Marking a New Milestone in Global Expansion

TANGERANG, Indonesia, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DFSK, the new energy vehicle (NEV) brand under SERES Group, officially unveiled the right-hand drive E5 PLUS at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), marking the model's first launch in a right-hand drive market following its debut in the 2026 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo in Hong Kong. The introduction also represents an important milestone in the global rollout of DFSK's latest strategic model and further strengthens the brand's presence across Southeast Asia.

Launch event of the DFSK E5 PLUS at GIIAS 2026

Backed by more than two decades of international market experience and its established local manufacturing operations in Indonesia, DFSK is entering a new phase of global expansion for its right-hand drive product lineup.

Designed for Modern Family Mobility

Developed with the needs of Southeast Asian families in mind, the E5 PLUS combines long-range electrified performance, spacious comfort and intelligent technology to support everyday commuting as well as longer family journeys.

Powered by the SERES Super Hybrid System and equipped with a 25.3 kWh battery, the E5 PLUS delivers up to 140 km of NEDC pure electric range, ideal for daily urban driving. For extended trips, the vehicle offers a combined driving range of up to 1,400 km, providing drivers with greater flexibility while reducing fuel consumption and range anxiety.

To better accommodate larger families, the Indonesian-spec E5 PLUS features a six-seat configuration with independent second-row captain's seats, offering enhanced comfort and personal space for every passenger. An adaptive FSD suspension system further improves ride quality and handling, helping the vehicle perform confidently across Indonesia's diverse road and weather conditions.

The intelligent cockpit has also been localized for regional users, supporting five additional languages including Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Malay, Vietnamese and Traditional Chinese. Seamless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and popular entertainment applications such as Spotify provides a familiar and intuitive digital experience.

Safety is a priority throughout the E5 PLUS. A comprehensive suite of driver assistance features comes standard across the range, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Centering Control (LCC) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW). Supported by five millimeter-wave radars, 22 sensing units, a 360-degree surround-view camera and a transparent underbody view, the system helps drivers stay aware of their surroundings for greater confidence and peace of mind on every journey.

Local Manufacturing Supporting Regional Growth

As the flagship model of DFSK's renewed global product lineup, the E5 PLUS has already gained strong market recognition following its launches across North Africa and South America, earning positive feedback from customers, media and business partners for its performance, practicality and intelligent features.

Since pre-sales opened in Indonesia, the E5 PLUS has already received more than 1,200 pre-orders, reflecting growing market confidence in the model.

Production of the E5 PLUS is supported by SERES Group's highly automated manufacturing facility in Indonesia, where the vehicle is locally assembled under globally unified production standards. The facility serves both the Indonesian market and neighboring export markets while strengthening the local supply chain, creating employment opportunities and supporting Indonesia's long-term vision for sustainable industrial development.

The Indonesian launch of the right-hand drive E5 PLUS represents a significant step in DFSK's global strategy. As one of Southeast Asia's largest automotive markets, Indonesia serves not only as an important destination for the model, but also as a strategic hub for expanding DFSK's presence across right-hand drive markets throughout the region.

Building a Stronger Local Ecosystem

Beyond introducing new products, DFSK continues to strengthen its long-term commitment to Indonesia by building an integrated local ecosystem covering research and development, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service. The company aims to deliver products and services that are better tailored to local customer needs while creating sustainable value together with dealers and business partners.

Speaking at the launch event, Amy Gong, President of DFSK, said:

"At DFSK, we continuously evolve with our customers' needs. Through advanced new energy technologies, higher product quality and greater customer value, we are committed to delivering better mobility experiences while supporting the long-term growth of our dealers and partners. We first established our presence in Indonesia in 2017, and our long-term commitment to this market remains stronger than ever. This is the new DFSK, and together we will drive a better future."

With more than 20 years of international development, DFSK now operates in over 70 countries and regions, serving more than 5 million users worldwide. The launch of the right-hand drive E5 PLUS in Indonesia marks another important chapter in the brand's global journey as it continues to expand its new energy vehicle portfolio and accelerate the transition toward smarter, greener and more reliable mobility solutions for families across Southeast Asia.

SOURCE DFSK