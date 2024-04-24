Digital Edge achieves industry leading sustainability milestones as it publishes third ESG report

Data center platform awarded Ecovadis Platinum rating and becomes first operator in Southeast Asia to achieve EDGE certification

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Digital Edge") has published its third Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report in which it reveals it has achieved Platinum status in the Ecovadis sustainability assessment, the highest possible rating and placing it in the top 1% of companies across the data center industry. The company has also become the first data center operator in Southeast Asia to achieve EDGE certification, an international green building standard for resource efficiency. These key sustainability milestones demonstrate the platform's progress towards its ESG goals as it reaffirms its commitment towards carbon neutrality by 2030.

In its latest ESG report, Digital Edge states it achieved a score of 81 out of 100 in its first ever Ecovadis sustainability rating, placing it in the 99th percentile of the companies that have been ranked to date. Ecovadis is a globally recognized sustainability ratings company that provides third party assessments of a businesses ESG credentials across four key areas; the environment, ethics, labor and human rights and sustainable procurement. Only a handful of data center operators have attained a Platinum rating from Ecovadis; this is a significant achievement for any company and an exceptional milestone for a business that was founded only four years ago.

Digital Edge also announced its recently opened NARRA1 facility in Manila, Philippines, has become the first data center in Southeast Asia to achieve EDGE certification. EDGE is a green building certification system administered by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group. To achieve certification a building must demonstrate 20% or more savings in energy, water and embodied carbon in materials. NARRA1 was recognized for its resource efficient design including its innovative liquid cooling system which has enabled it to achieve a market leading design Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.193, as well as numerous energy conserving features such as a 57% reduction in lighting power density.

The company's 2024 ESG report centers around the theme of 'Innovate with Purpose' and reports on previously established KPIs across each of its three ESG pillars; Respect for Resources, Respect for People & Communities, and Respect for Transparency. Other key highlights from the report include:

Digital Edge has successfully achieved 11% supply of renewable energy across the platform, with its EDGE1 data center in Jakarta being the first in Indonesia to operate on 100% renewable energy via a Renewable Energy Certificate.

being the first in to operate on 100% renewable energy via a Renewable Energy Certificate. The company continues to prioritize health and safety, achieving a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of 0.35 across multiple active construction sites in the region, and against a global average of 2.4 for the construction industry.

The platform has added new privacy and security certifications as part of its commitment to customer privacy and data security, with all operational data centers now achieving SOC2 Type 2 and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS), in addition to ISO 27001 standards for information security management systems.

Samuel Lee, Chief Executive Officer at Digital Edge, remarked, "Although we are still at the beginning of our ESG journey, we are proud of our recent sustainability efforts which have enabled us to achieve a number of firsts for the data center industry in Asia Pacific. With climate change an ever-pressing issue and the growth of AI requiring power hungry IT deployments, the industry needs to act quickly to address its carbon footprint. For our part, we are continuing to adapt, innovate and evolve our business, setting new standards that pave the way for the sustainable digital infrastructure of the future."

About Digital Edge

Headquartered in Singapore, Digital Edge is a trusted and forward-looking data center platform company, established to transform digital infrastructure in Asia. Through building and operating state-of-the-art, energy efficient data centers rich with connectivity options, Digital Edge aims to bring new colocation and interconnect options to the Asian market, making infrastructure deployment in the region easy, efficient and economical.

Digital Edge was founded by a seasoned senior management team with decades of industry experience and an established track record of value creation in the data center, cloud and telecommunications industries in the Asia Pacific region. Backed by leading alternative investment firm Stonepeak, Digital Edge has in excess of US$1 billion in deployed and committed capital, establishing itself as a market leading pan-Asia data center platform. The company provides data center and fiber services across Asia, with a presence in India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, China and the Philippines.

Download 2024 ESG Report

Visit Digital Edge website

SOURCE Digital Edge