Digital Edge Secures Fully Powered Ansan Data Center Site in Power-Constrained South Korea, Advancing Expansion

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge today announced the acquisition of a fully powered land parcel in Ansan, South Korea, supported by a 90 MVA power agreement, to develop SEL5 – a 60 MW hyperscale, AI-ready data center that further strengthens its position as a leading digital infrastructure platform in South Korea.

Digital Edge Secures Fully Powered Ansan Data Center Site in South Korea

Secured early in the project lifecycle, the 90 MVA power agreement is among the largest in Ansan and addresses one of the key constraints in a supply-constrained market. The site will feature a dual-feed power architecture supported by two independent 154 kV substations, enhancing grid resilience and supporting 99.999% availability for mission-critical AI and cloud workloads.

Designed to Digital Edge's next-generation standards, SEL5 will support ultra high-density workloads and advanced liquid cooling technologies. The facility's cooling architecture, including a chiller plant with integrated free cooling, is expected to achieve a market-leading annualized PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) below 1.25.

"South Korea continues to be one of the most strategically important digital infrastructure markets in Asia, driven by accelerating cloud adoption and rapidly growing AI demand," said John Freeman, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Edge. "With SEL5, we have secured large-scale power in a highly constrained market and paired it with a resilient, scalable site capable of supporting next-generation hyperscale deployments. This investment further demonstrates Digital Edge's ability to secure strategic infrastructure positions, execute complex transactions, and deliver capacity at scale across Asia-Pacific as customer demand for AI and cloud infrastructure continues to accelerate."

SEL5 benefits from strong infrastructure fundamentals, including low-latency access to central Seoul and is located within Ansan's Sihwa National Industrial Complex. This government-designated industrial zone is increasingly evolving into an important hub for digital infrastructure and the broader AI ecosystem. With SEL5, Digital Edge's South Korea footprint now spans five data centers across Seoul, Incheon, Ansan, and Busan.

About Digital Edge

Where performance meets sustainability, Digital Edge powers Asia-Pacific's digital transformation with reliable, secure, and sustainable infrastructure. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Stonepeak, the company delivers high-performance data center and fiber solutions for hyperscalers and enterprises across nine countries in Asia Pacific. With 1.8GW of secured IT power, Digital Edge empowers businesses to scale rapidly and responsibly in a connected, energy-efficient future.

Visit www.digitaledgedc.com for more information.

Media Contact

Digital Edge

Geraldine Lim

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Edge