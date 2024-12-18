Digital Realty Empowers Turing's Gaggle Cluster with Optimal Data Center Environment to Fast-Track Full Drive Automation by AI

Robust and flexible platform supporting large-scale GPU cluster for AI-driven autonomous vehicles boosts Turing's speed-to-market by 75%

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty ( NYSE: DLR ), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced that Japanese artificial intelligence (AI) company Turing, Inc. has established its cutting-edge computation platform for full driving automation at Digital Realty's NRT10 data center in Japan.

Turing, a pioneering company in the development of full driving automation technology, is working on an end-to-end self-driving system that uses AI to control all driving functions, such as steering, acceleration, and braking, solely based on data from the vehicle's cameras. The company has advanced autonomous driving by creating 'Heron,' a multimodal generative AI that makes sophisticated decisions using text and visual data, and 'Terra,' a generative world model that understands complex real-world situations and generates realistic driving scenes as videos. Turing is now focused on its flagship project, "Tokyo30," aiming to achieve Level 5 full driving automation for 30 minutes or more in Tokyo's urban areas by the end of 2025.

To support this ambitious initiative, Turing has developed the Gaggle Cluster, a powerful computation platform equipped with 96 NVIDIA H100 GPUs. NRT10, a certified NVIDIA DGX-ready data center, featuring a high-density power supply, provides the ideal environment for maximizing GPU performance and efficiency.

Operated by MC Digital Realty, Digital Realty's joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation in Japan, NRT10 is an integral part of Digital Realty's global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®. The facility offers several key benefits to Turing including:

Accelerated time-to-market: Turing's AI development timeline has been significantly shortened from one year to just three months compared to an on-premise build.

Turing's AI development timeline has been significantly shortened from one year to just three months compared to an on-premise build. Ready-to-deploy, high-density colocation solution: NRT10's modular design allows for rapid configuration and deployment. Additionally, its high-density colocation service enabled Turing to optimize its infrastructure from 20 racks to just eight, enhancing efficiency and ensuring scalability.

NRT10's modular design allows for rapid configuration and deployment. Additionally, its high-density colocation service enabled Turing to optimize its infrastructure from 20 racks to just eight, enhancing efficiency and ensuring scalability. Maximized GPU performance: NRT10's advanced cooling and power supply systems ensure optimal GPU performance.

NRT10's advanced cooling and power supply systems ensure optimal GPU performance. Flexible expansion: The campus-type configuration of NRT10 supports easy and flexible expansion as Turing's needs grow.

Yu Yamaguchi, CTO, Turing: "As the global race to develop full driving automation systems accelerates, securing computing resources quickly is crucial. Digital Realty's high-performance and flexible data center enabled us to swiftly deploy a powerful GPU cluster that delivers maximum performance in a short period of time, further accelerating our AI development for full driving automation."

Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty: "Digital Realty is excited to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, leveraging our extensive AI experience and expertise to support Turing's groundbreaking AI innovation. By providing a high-performance and flexible data center environment, we are enabling Turing to rapidly deploy and scale their critical AI computations. This collaboration not only accelerates the development of Turing's full driving automation technology but also sets a new standard for the efficient and effective deployment of AI solutions. We are committed to helping Turing and other innovative companies achieve their goals, shaping the future of how the world operates through our advanced AI infrastructures and forward-thinking data center solutions."

