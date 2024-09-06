Digitimes D Forum 2024 | Insight of AT32 MCU Innovation and Intelligence

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2024, the highly anticipated D Forum 2024 Tech Innovation Conference successfully concluded at the Humble House Hotel in Taipei, attracting over 300 professionals from the technology industry. ARTERY Technology, with its extensive experience in microcontrollers (MCUs) and a specialized R&D team, has accumulated significant success in the market. Responding to the growing global demand for smart technology products, Mr. Neil Huang, Product & Marketing Director of ARTERY, delivered a keynote speech titled "Insight of AT32 MCU Innovation and Intelligence", covering ARTERY's latest plans and achievements in technological innovation, product development, and strategic deployment across various fields, including motor control, automotive applications, business, and consumer electronics.

During the speech, ARTERY introduced several new products in its AT32 MCU series for the first time. First, addressing the demand for analog signal acquisition and processing in modern automotive systems, ARTERY launched the AT32A423 series of MCUs. This series, with its advantage of a 5.33 Msps high-speed ADC has entered the automotive application market and passed the AEC-Q100 automotive-grade reliability qualification tests, making it well-suited for applications such as body control, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), in-car entertainment, and BMS (Battery Management Systems) in new energy vehicles.

In addition, ARTERY is set to launch the AT32M412/M416 series for motor control, which integrates four operational amplifiers (support PGA mode), two comparators, and features one CAN-FD (AT32M416 only) for faster data transmission and reception. The AT32M412/M416 series are considered to be suited for accurate and efficient motor/power control-related application scenarios, such as home appliances, industrial equipment and inverters.

Furthermore, ARTERY plans to release a new upcoming mainstream AT32F455/F456/F457 series in 2024 Q4. These MCUs will feature built-in CAN-FD interfaces (AT32F456 only) and a USB OTG controller, with 144-pin large-size package options. They will be widely applicable in various fields such as robotic vacuum cleaners, charging stations, DTUs, HMIs, PLCs, security systems, in-car entertainment, and gateways, meeting market demands for high-performance, multifunctional MCUs.

At this event, ARTERY also showcased a diverse range of AT32 MCU applications in the exhibition booth, such as the PVM (panoramic view monitor) system, advanced gaming keyboard, motorcycle PKE meter and BCM (body control module), high-speed hair dryer, servo controller and electric tool (FOC).

Looking ahead, ARTERY will continue to diversify its strategic deployment across various fields, and it is committed to providing global customers with more versatile and enriched potential applications, thereby driving innovation in the smart technology industry.

