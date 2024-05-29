DINING BY THE SEA AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

An exceptional dining experience, specially curated by Director of Culinary of an award-winning beachfront resort

DENPASAR, Indonesia, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, located in the pristine beach of Nusa Dua, hosting an exclusive dinner at the The Beach Grill. For two consecutive nights, the resort's Director of Culinary, Chef Raymond Siek is curating a sumptuous degustation menu for the diners on 14 and 15 of June 2024. To complete the experience, guests may opt for premium wine pairing lists to accompany the gastronomic journey.

The full beauty and allure of Bali, are showcased at The Beach Grill, the beachfront restaurant of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. Soft breezes gliding across the Indian Ocean. The glimmer of the sun against the white sand. The restaurant brings together the best of Bali in a casual indoor-outdoor setting on the beachfront. The exclusive dining will commence at 6 p.m. onwards. Diners will be pampered with four exquisite welcome snacks: Kohlrabi with Viola, Cucumber with Yuzu, Rinder Tartare, and Foie Gras Parfait. The meal continues with delightful appetizers, including Tuna with Black Truffle and White Asparagus. A heartwarming Pasture-Raised Duck Agnolotti soup sets the stage for the mid-course dishes, featuring Langoustine with Nage and Red Grouper. For the main course, guests will savor a sumptuous Lamb with Harissa. The dining experience concludes with a special dessert: a sundae ice cream made with caramel and milk.

"This exclusive dinner represents our commitment to offering the highest quality cuisine in restaurants," says Chef Raymond Siek, Director of Culinary of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. "I am thrilled to share my passion for food with guests who appreciate the finer nuances of gastronomy. Expect an evening filled with surprises, culinary delights, and memorable moments."

The exclusive Dining by The Sea price is at IDR 1,300,000++ per person for food only and IDR 1,075,000++ per person for additional wine pairing. For more information and information, visit https://www.thebeachgrillbali.com/ or email at [email protected] or WhatsApp at Restaurant Reservation +62 821-4465-5057

Vania Sulityas Assistant Director of MarComm. Email: [email protected] Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Lot III, Sawangan Nusa Dua, Bali 80361, Indonesia. Tel: +(62)361 849 8988

