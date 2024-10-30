Disney Music Parade -Encore- Coming Soon to the Nintendo Switch

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagineer Co., Ltd. has announced "Disney Music Parade -Encore-" for the Nintendo Switch, set to release on December 12th, 2024, in Asia regions excluding Japan. Disney Music Parade -Encore- is a rhythm action game in which players tap to the beat of Disney songs as they ride through famous scenes from Disney animated films that have been recreated on a glittering stage.

Opening Special Movie: https://youtu.be/YYAfDIPjtZQ

Disney Music Parade -Encore-

The game features an impressive lineup of 60 beloved Disney songs including iconic tracks such as "A Whole New World" from Disney's Aladdin, "Under the Sea" from Disney's The Little Mermaid, "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen, and "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana. Each song has its own unique stage that players will traverse on a magical train ride, creating an immersive musical experience.

The game also features Collections consisting of different "Music Rides" - 150 dazzling and colorful rides depicting well-known Disney characters in a brilliant, vibrant art style - as well as "Memory Crystals" that feature famous scenes from beloved Disney animated films. Players will have tons of fun collecting their favorite characters and scenes from Disney classics.

Up to 4 players can enjoy playing together on local multiplayer, making it perfect for family game nights or parties.

The game offers a range of difficulty levels to cater to all players. Alongside the four traditional difficulties - Easy, Normal, Hard, and Expert - there's a user-friendly "Shake It" mode. This control method doesn't require any button input; players can simply shake the Joy-Con™ to perform successful commands. This accessibility feature ensures that everyone, from rhythm game experts to newcomers and young children, can join in the fun.

Product Summary

Title: Disney Music Parade -Encore-

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Rhythm-Action

Price: TBA

Release Date: December 12th, 2024

Players: 1–4 People

Age Rating: Pending review

Publisher: Imagineer

Official Website: https://mp-enc.com/en/

Language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and English.

© Disney

Published by Imagineer

*All company and product/service names listed here are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Imagineer Co., Ltd.

Imagineer Co., Ltd., established in 1986 in Japan, specializes in content creation and digital services. We turn imagination into reality, delivering high-quality experiences that consistently satisfy and exceed customer expectations.

