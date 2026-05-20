DJI Agriculture Debuts Agras T55 and T100 Dual Battery Spraying System in Thailand at AGRITECHNICA Asia 2026

The newest agricultural drones offer enhanced capabilities for treating orchards, and an intuitive design for more streamlined operations

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI Agriculture, the global leader in innovative agricultural drone technology, today introduces the DJI Agras T55 and DJI Agras T100 Dual Battery Spraying System to the Thai market at AGRITECHNICA ASIA 2026 at BITEC, Bangkok. Other models on display at the exhibition include the T100, T70P, T25P, and Dock 3. The T70P has also won the Sustainable Practices Award at this year's AGRITECHNICA Asia. Building on 14 years of dedicated research and development, these new agricultural drones expand on the capabilities of the company's most popular agricultural drones. The Agras T55 adds the latest industry-leading safety systems to the company's popular agricultural drone with a 50 L payload capacity. Meanwhile, the Agras T100 Dual Battery Spraying System enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of treating orchards.

Debuts Agras T55 and T100 Dual Battery Spraying System in Thailand at AGRITECHNICA Asia 2026 DJI Agriculture T55

"For more than seven years, DJI Agriculture has advanced precision farming in Thailand with our drone technology. Since entering the Thai market in 2019, over 19,000 certified drone operators have been trained. To support the growing demand for agricultural drones, DJI Agriculture has established a network of more than 300 stores across more than 70 provinces, including all key agricultural provinces. As of December 2025, sales in the Thai market accounted for 50% of total sales across Southeast Asia," said Yuan Zhang, Head of Sales for DJI Agriculture. "In working closely with local farmers worldwide, we are able to deliver innovations that specifically address the challenges they face in the fields. With the enhancements to the Agras T55's safety system, Thai farmers can more confidently treat their fields without worrying about how to avoid nearby powerlines and other obstacles."

Simplify Aerial Spraying and Seeding with Agras T55

The Agras T55 is a light, intuitive agricultural drone with a streamlined setup process. With a 50 L payload capacity, it can carry 50 L for spraying and 55 kg for spreading. The Agras T55 Lift System supports a lifting payload of 40 kg and features Auto Balance Control and Emergency Cable Release. It also features an upgraded safety system that offers comprehensive protection and worry-free operations. The upgraded sensing system ensures more precise obstacle detection, enabling smooth avoidance of obstacles such as power lines and utility poles – even in rain or fog. These obstacles are logged, ensuring the drone remembers to avoid them in the future, thereby increasing safety over time. Meanwhile, the all-new quad-vision system combines three top-mounted cameras with a low-light full-color FPV camera, helping operators view scenes in front, behind, to the left, to the right, and below the drone.

Treat Ochards with Precision with Agras T100 Dual Battery Spraying System

The Agras T100 Dual Battery Spraying System expands the capabilities of the Agras T100, delivering greater versatility across a range of agricultural tasks and improved efficiency. Equipped with two intelligent flight batteries, the hovering time while carrying a 90 L effective payload for spraying increases by 50%, making continuous operations easier. Meanwhile, the dual-atomized centrifugal sprinklers enable even faster flight speeds, wider spray coverage, and greater operational efficiency for large-scale field applications. With the optional mist sprinkler set, treating orchards is more effective. The enhanced flow rates and atomization can penetrate dense canopies and reach the undersides of leaves on tall, thickly canopied trees.

Availability

The DJI Agras T100 Dual Battery and T55 are now available for sale in Thailand. Interested buyers should contact their local authorized DJI Agriculture dealers for availability and pricing.

Learn more: https://ag.dji.com/th/t55

Read the full 2025/2026 Agricultural Drone Industry Insight Report here.

*All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. For more information, please refer to our official website: ag.dji.com

About DJI Agriculture

DJI Agriculture was established by DJI in 2015 with the mission to bring innovative drone technology to farming, making it more sustainable, efficient, and safer. DJI began investing in research and development for the advancement of spray drones in 2012, before it created a dedicated business unit for agriculture drones. As the global leader of the drone industry, DJI is building a better world by continuously promoting human advancement through products that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before. Today, an estimated 500,000 agricultural drones are in use worldwide to treat more than 300 types of crops in more than 100 countries and regions.

Website: ag.dji.com

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SOURCE DJI Agriculture