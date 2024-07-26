Dr. Amy Poh Ai Ling's passion to support Malaysian talents who are active on the world stage

TOKYO, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Amy Poh Ai ling, a researcher at the University of Tokyo, repeatedly says, "I want to give back to my home country, Malaysia." Together with members of the Malaysia-Japan Academic Society, Dr. Amy has enlisted the help of Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) to provide Malaysian researchers with opportunities to work at universities and research institutes around the world. At the same time, she disseminates information on related academic societies.

Mr. Steven Sim Chee Keong, Malaysia’s Minister of Human Resources, presents a symbolism of the MyHeart Collaboration to Dr. Amy Poh, Chair for the Malaysian Japan Visionary Conference 2024, accompanied by (from left) Mr. Thomas Mathew, TalentCorp Group CEO; H.E. Dato' (Mr.) Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany. Ambassador of Malaysia to Japan; and Dato' Sri (Mr.) Khairul Dzaimee bin Daud, Secretary General of the Ministry of Human Resources

TalentCorp is a government agency under Malaysia's Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) and is running the "MyHeart Talent Hub Project" to support talented people to contribute to the development of their home country while doing business and research overseas.

It is important to support juniors so that they can shine in their research

Dr. Amy came to Japan in 2010 on a Japanese government scholarship and obtained two doctoral degrees from Meiji University and Okayama University. She is currently continuing her research at the Graduate School of Engineering at the University of Tokyo. At the same time, she established the Malaysia-Japan Academic Society to deepen ties with researchers and experts and support their success.

Dr. Amy is also actively involved in the Malaysia-Japan Visionary Conference 2024 (MJVC2024) to be held at the University of Tokyo in September. MJVC2024 will feature papers on science and technology, social sciences and humanities, law, economics and business, engineering, manufacturing and construction, health and medicine, and new fields, promoting the exchange and acquisition of expertise.

Dr. Amy said, "MJVC2024 is on its way to success thanks to the support of many committee members (46 members, including 4 Japanese). I would like to thank KESUMA, TalentCorp, the Malaysian Embassy, the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Tokyo, the Malaysian Japan Alumni Association, the Malaysian Students Association in Japan, Soka University, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, STEPAN-UNESCO, ALEPS, and the Japan branch of IMAN for their support.

I would especially like to thank Professor Kenji Tanaka, Professor Masahiko Horie, and Professor Moi for their help." She concluded by saying the following. "Malaysians living in Japan have a strong desire to contribute to the Malaysian community after graduating from university. In order for junior researchers to shine in their research, support from senior researchers is essential."

About Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp)

Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) is a Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) agency that drives Malaysia's talent strategy towards becoming a dynamic talent hub. To support the growth and well-being of all Malaysians, we partner with the public and private sectors on initiatives that attract, nurture, and retain the right expertise needed to meet current and future talent demands. In March 2024, TalentCorp was mandated the strategic think tank for KESUMA, working with departments and agencies under the ministry to address the evolving challenges within the Malaysian workforce.

