TalentCorp Expands Women-Industry Network to Build Malaysia's Next Generation of Women Leaders

The Wanita MyWira 2025 Mentorship Cohort connects 300 young women nationwide with industry mentors to accelerate female leadership and economic participation.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), the strategic think tank under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), has launched the Women-Industry Network (WIN) 2025 Mentorship Cohort under its flagship Wanita MyWira initiative, strengthening Malaysia's efforts to increase women's participation, leadership, and equity in the workforce.

(In the middle) YB Ms. Wong Shu Qi, TalentCorp’s Chairperson together with Izzana Salleh, Co-Founder and Global President of Girls4Girls International with more than 300 participants of 11th Women-Industry Network (WIN) 2025 Mentorship Cohort

In collaboration with Girls4Girls Malaysia (G4G) and Paragon Group as the strategic sponsor, the 11th WIN cohort brings together over 300 young women from 25 universities and TVET institutions across the country for a five-week mentorship programme guided by 41 women leaders from sectors such as technology, engineering, healthcare, and renewable energy.

Building Malaysia's Future Leadership Pipeline

Speaking at the launch, YB Wong Shu Qi, Chairperson of TalentCorp, said the WIN represents a crucial investment in the country's future leadership pipeline.

"Through the Women-Industry Network, we are investing not just in individual potential, but in the structural transformation needed to achieve Malaysia's goal of a 60% female labour force participation rate by 2030," she said.

She added that the increase in women's board representation — now 33.1% among Malaysia's top 100 public-listed companies, up from 14% in 2015, is encouraging, but sustained progress requires ongoing leadership development.

"Reaching and sustaining our national target of 30% women decision-makers means building confidence, skills, and networks that empower women to lead and shape the future of Malaysia's workforce."

Bridging Skills and Leadership

The WIN Wanita MyWira programme develops leadership readiness, confidence, and employability through modules on trust, communication, negotiation, ethics, and public service. Participants are matched with senior mentors for one-on-one coaching and real-world exposure to industry challenges.

The initiative builds on Malaysia's progress in closing the gender gap. The gender pay gap has narrowed sharply from RM211 in 2023 to RM18 in March 2025, while female labour force participation has risen to 56.2%, above the ASEAN average.

Collaboration for Impact

Izzana Salleh, Co-Founder and Global President of Girls4Girls International, said the partnership with TalentCorp demonstrates how purpose-driven collaboration can accelerate progress.

"Our collaboration with TalentCorp through the Women-Industry Network shows how shared goals — advancing women into leadership and increasing workforce participation, can translate into tangible, lasting impact," she said.

Kruthiga Permar, Senior Director of Corporate Engagement and Partnerships at the Asia School of Business, added, "TalentCorp's vision in driving such a transformative initiative is commendable. The Women-Industry Network gives young women a powerful platform to grow, network, and thrive — a true catalyst for change in Malaysia's talent landscape."

Since 2021, TalentCorp's Women-Industry Network under Wanita MyWira has mentored more than 1,000 women nationwide, in partnership with organisations including PETRONAS, Telekom Malaysia, Microsoft, CTOS, and the Asia School of Business. The programme is expanding to Sabah, Sarawak, and the East Coast, opening new pathways for women in STEM, TVET, and technical fields.

The initiative forms part of TalentCorp's broader mandate to future-proof Malaysia's workforce and build an inclusive, skills-driven economy under the Malaysia MADANI framework.

For more information, visit www.talentcorp.com.my/women.

About TalentCorp

Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) is an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) mandated to drive Malaysia's national talent strategy and serve as the strategic think tank for KESUMA. Through data-driven policies and strategic partnerships, TalentCorp focuses on optimising Malaysian talent, attracting global expertise, and shaping a future-ready workforce aligned with Malaysia's economic transformation goals.

For information on TalentCorp, visit www.talentcorp.com.my or follow @TalentCorpMsia on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad