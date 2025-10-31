LIFE AT WORK Awards 2025 Honours Malaysia's Champions of Inclusive and Sustainable Workplaces

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a decade of progress in Malaysia's future of work movement, the LIFE AT WORK Awards (LAWA) 2025 celebrated outstanding employers who are redefining how the nation works, with flexibility, inclusivity, and sustainability at the core.

Hosted by Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), the strategic think tank under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), this year's Awards carried the theme "Driving Inclusivity, Powering Sustainability."

YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources (KESUMA) together with all LIFE AT WORK Awards 2025 Winners

A Decade of Impact: From Policy to Purpose

Speaking at the gala, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of KESUMA, said the Awards reflect Malaysia's MADANI vision, where progress is defined not only by profit, but by purpose.

"The real measure of progress is not how high our GDP climbs, but how far our humanity reaches," he said.

He noted that inclusivity and flexibility have become the hallmarks of a modern, competitive economy, and Malaysia is moving decisively in that direction.

Under KESUMA's leadership, the Government has legally recognised the right to request Flexible Work Arrangements (FWA), expanded tax incentives for family-friendly and returnship practices, and strengthened protections for working parents through the Employment (Amendment) Act.

These reforms have contributed to a more equitable labour market: Malaysia's gender pay gap narrowed from RM211 in 2023 to RM18 in 2025, while the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2025 ranked Malaysia 108th out of 146 countries, up six places from 2024.

Malaysia also continues to perform strongly in global competitiveness indicators, ranking 23rd in the World Competitiveness Index and 25th in the IMD World Talent Ranking, reflecting the country's growing reputation for an agile, inclusive, and forward-looking workforce.

"Inclusivity and flexibility are no longer optional — they are the new competitive advantage," YB Steven Sim added.

Recognising Malaysia's Best Workplaces

YB Wong Shu Qi, Chairperson of TalentCorp, said that over the past decade, the Awards have evolved into a national movement recognising organisations that "make work more human."

"Behind every submission lies a story of innovation, inclusion, and leadership — of mothers returning to work, of managers learning to lead differently, and of teams proving that compassion and performance can coexist," she said.

She added that through TalentCorp's advocacy, over 900,000 Malaysians have benefited from more inclusive and flexible work arrangements, proving that "doing good for people is good for business."

This year, 266 organisations submitted 719 entries across 13 award categories, a 33% increase from 2024. New categories — Future-Ready University & College, Future-Ready School, and Changemakers reflect Malaysia's whole-of-nation approach to inclusivity and lifelong learning.

Top Honours 2025

Among this year's 33 winners, key champions include:

Best Organisation Awards

International Organisation – Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Public Listed Company – Sunway Group

Private Limited Company – Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas

Public Sector – Bank Negara Malaysia

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) – Q3 Management Solutions Sdn Bhd

CEO Champions

Ng Wei Wei (United Overseas Bank Malaysia)

Dato' Chu Jenn Weng (ViTrox Corporation)

Datuk Wira (Dr) Ameer Ali Mydin (MYDIN Mohamed Holdings)

Dato' Mohammad Faiz Mohammad Azmi (Securities Commission Malaysia)

Dr Thomas Ong (NanoTextile Sdn Bhd)

CHRO Champions

Rethinalingam Rubakantan (Mercedes-Benz Malaysia)

Andrew Chan Geh Hui (Press Metal Aluminium Holdings)

Rozalawati Ngah (Emerson Process Management)

Dr Vanitha Thurairasu (Kinta District Health Office, Ministry of Health)

Wong Ye San (PLC Tax Consultants)

Category Highlights

Allianz Malaysia – Women at Work & Leadership (International / Public Listed Company)

Tea Garden – Women at Work & Leadership (Private Limited Company / Public Sector)

Central Force International– Women at Work & Leadership (SME)

Western Digital – Young Graduates (International / Public Listed Company)

Verdant Solar – Talent Sustainability (SME)

CelcomDigi – Corporate Social Responsibility (International / Public Listed Company)

Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi Mara Balik Pulau – Future-Ready University & College (Public Sector)

Asia Pacific University (APU) – Future-Ready University & College (Private Sector)

SM Teknik Alor Setar – Future-Ready School (Public Sector)

SOLS Foundation – Changemakers (NGO/ NPO, MSME)

Malaysia's Inclusive Future of Work

The LIFE AT WORK Awards 2025 reaffirm Malaysia's commitment to building a workforce and workplace ecosystem that balances economic progress with human dignity in line with the MADANI Economy Framework.

The Awards continue to serve as a platform to showcase employers leading the way in DEI, sustainability, and future skills readiness, supporting the national goal of increasing female labour force participation to 60% by 2030.

By celebrating organisations that combine compassion with competitiveness, LAWA 2025 reflects Malaysia's broader mission to ensure that growth is shared, inclusive, and sustainable across all sectors of society.

"These organisations prove that compassion is not the opposite of performance, but the foundation of it," said YB Steven Sim. "By giving dignity, we gain excellence."

The ceremony drew 750 guests, including Datuk Azman bin Mohd Yusof, Secretary General of KESUMA, senior government officials, industry leaders, and awards participants.

For more information, visit www.lifeatwork.my

SOURCE Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad