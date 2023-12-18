Dr. Steve Mark Gan and His Company GAOC Group of Companies Claim Victory at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Regional Edition served as a magnificent tribute to exceptional businesses and forward-thinking leaders in the region. Following the Asia Economic Forum (AEF) 2023 in Singapore, which convened over 300 delegates, the APEA marked a momentous occasion that underscored the resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment of Asian entrepreneurs and enterprises in the face of unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Steve Mark Gan, the Chairman & CEO of the GAOC Group of Companies is among the award recipients under the Master Entrepreneur category in the Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology industry. On the same evening, his company also achieved recognition in the Corporate Excellence category.

Dr. Steve Mark Gan is acclaimed as a nationalistic, creative savant who possesses remarkable leadership and entrepreneurial skills. He chartered and executed a strategic plan to place Philippine dentistry on the global stage. As the Chairman & CEO of the Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center Group of Companies (GGC), Dr. Gan's commitment to the pursuit of excellence has positioned his organization at the top of the local dental industry.

After humble beginnings, Dr. Gan's dental conglomerate would eventually and successfully expand to include 10 premium dental clinics, 15 mid-tier dental clinics (and growing), 2 dental laboratories, a dental supply distribution company, a full-service media production and marketing agency, a charitable foundation, and last but certainly not least, a new dental academy for continuing education. Proudly, these businesses have generated employment for over 600 full-time staff.

Being known as both an industry maverick and innovator, Dr. Gan has a clear vision of constant re-invention for the entire GAOC Group. His future plans include establishing a Dental Hospital and expanding the scope of Dental Academy Malaysia to be able to reach a wider audience in the region. This goes with his ultimate goal of uplifting the dental industry standards to the global level.

To understand the scope of the company's Corporate Excellence award, one must first recognize its 8 brands of business under the group's umbrella. These are Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center, henceforth called GAOC (a world-class dental treatment center); NOVODENTAL (a mid-tier chain of dental clinics that offers high-quality general and cosmetic dentistry); SAMURAI DENTAL LABORATORY (one of the leading ultra-modern dental laboratories in the country); ONE GANTECH INDUSTRIES (the exclusive distribution partner of some of the world's most renowned brands for oral diagnostic and surgical procedures, dental implantology, and dental consumables); CREATIVE 300 STUDIO (a full-service media production company); GAOC FOUNDATION (an organization that promotes the importance of oral health care and hygiene); DENTAL NEWS PHILIPPINES (a dental-focused online news portal); GAOC DENTAL ACADEMY (a learning institution with seminars featuring esteemed professionals from the U.S., Europe, and Asia). As the leading dental conglomerate in the Philippines, each brand of business has made its own impact in its related communities.

To ensure the continuity of the GGC, there must be strategies covering Effective Leadership Succession Planning, Technology Integration, and Continuous Improvement.

Implementing these strategies enhances GGC's resilience and adaptability to change, ensuring the continuity of quality dental-related services and the overall long-term success of the organization.

