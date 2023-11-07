Dr. Ting Herh from Davicom Semiconductor Inc. Wins the Master Entrepreneur Category at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 is pleased to honor Taiwan's outstanding business leaders and enterprises who have played instrumental roles in spearheading Asia's resurgence on the global stage. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The APEA aims to congregate exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Dr. Ting Herh, the Founder and Chairman of Davicom Semiconductor Inc. (Davicom), is among the award recipients who were recognized as a Master Entrepreneur in the Semiconductor Industry. Dr. Herh is a successful entrepreneur who possesses keen observation capability, excellent communication skills, and enormous caring for other people.

Dr. Herh co-founded Davicom with UMC in 1996. Davicom specializes in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing the network communication system ICs. The company has been listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Market since 2007; the stock symbol is 3094.

Dr. Herh has been engaged in the technology industry for 43 years and has participated in the creation and development of many start-up companies. As a well-known Chinese entrepreneur in the semiconductor industry in Silicon Valley in his early days, he also has abundant contacts in the semiconductor and communication fields in Silicon Valley and Taiwan.

Customer satisfaction and reasonable return is his supreme principle of running day-to-day business. His rich experience and sound judgment have brought Davicom 68 consecutive quarters of profit and helped create a healthy, happy, and financially stable corporate environment. As a result, Davicom's research and development team can focus on innovation, designing excellent communication chips to dominate the embedded Ethernet market.

Dr. Herh evaluated the constantly evolving internet and its long-term impact on social development. He foresaw the coming of the Internet of Things (IoT). Consequently, he created "Connectivity Beyond Limits" as the unique selling proposition for Davicom. He firmly believes in the important role Davicom will play in the growth of trillions of connecting devices in the future.

In 2019, Dr. Herh was elected as the Chairman of the NCTU Alumni Association. NCTU has more than 100,000 alumni in Taiwan and over one million alumni around the world. He has always adhered to the principle of "Serving the alumni and giving back to his Alma mater". Dr. Herh, not only held an alumni business leader summit and many Alumni gatherings but also helped raise funds for the construction of NCTU's hospital and Tainan campus buildings.

With his tremendous success, Dr. Herh continues to steadfastly pursue his passion for learning. He is committed to exploring better ways to fulfill Davicom's corporate social responsibility to make the world and lives more beautiful.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

