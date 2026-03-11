Dreame's IT Show 2026 Blockbusters -- From X60 Ultra to Whole‑Home Appliances: All in DREAME

Attendees can experience Dreame's full product range on‑site and enjoy exclusive show promotions and gifts during the exhibition.

As the top‑selling smart cleaning brand in Southeast Asia, Dreame Technology leverages industry‑leading innovation to continuously introduce new products that meet diverse household needs. During the IT Show, Dreame will showcase multiple models across robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and stick vacuums.

In the robot vacuum category, Dreame is highlighting its 2026 flagship Ultra‑Slim Robot Vacuum X60 Ultra and X60 Master, a one-stop cleaning solution engineered for modern households - especially young families, pet owners, and residents of new BTO flats. Standing just 7.95 cm tall, its ultra‑slim profile reaches dust under low sofas and bed frames, while a specialised dual‑layer climbing system allows it to surmount two‑layer obstacles up to 8.8 cm. Powered by 36,000 Pa of suction, the X60 Ultra delivers class‑leading performance across carpets and hard floors in a single pass.

Built for high‑traffic homes, its enhanced AI obstacle‑avoidance reacts substantially faster, responding to dynamic scenarios ranging from pets darting, elderly family members walking to children running, minimising any potential collisions. An AI‑driven smart LED technology detects mess types and adapts cleaning strategy: sweeping, vacuuming and mopping for dry debris, and automatic side‑brush stop plus immediate mopping for wet spills to prevent liquid spread.

The X60 Ultra combines ultra‑low profile design, exceptional suction, advanced mobility and AI intelligence to meet the demands of busy modern homes.

In addition, Dreame showcased several industry‑leading, ultra‑high‑performance robot vacuums, including the Matrix10 Ultra with an automatic mop‑changing system, and the Aqua10 Pro Track, Aqua10 Ultra Roller, and Aqua10 Roller from its active‑water mopping series.

The vacuum lineup has been further upgraded with innovations, featuring the global debut of the Air Station ultra‑slim automatic dust‑collection vacuum. Dreame's slimmest stick vacuum with auto-empty, Air Station introduces a new pen-style form that transforms the cleaning experience. Slim, lightweight, and naturally balanced in hand, it moves with you effortlessly around furniture, corners, and tight spaces. Despite its ultra-slim design, it delivers stronger suction, longer runtime, and more efficient filtration than comparable products, keeping cleaning consistently effective and worry-free.

Breaking the mold of bulky vacuums, this sleek, pen-style design fits naturally in your hand for effortless control. Its dual-roller brush supports 360° bidirectional rotation, allowing you to glide forward and backward with total fluidity. Dreame replaces traditional anti-tangle combs with motorized dual blades that shred tangled hair on the roller-keeping the brush clear and eliminating the need for repeated manual removal. It is also compatible with multiple accessories, including the Aquacycle 2.0™ Wet Cleaning Brush, and can perform deep‑cleaning tasks such as mopping.

The all‑in‑one hub charges the vacuum and automatically empties dust for a hands‑free maintenance experience. The sealed, plasma‑treated dust bag eliminates up to 99.99% of bacteria, while integrated storage keeps your space tidy.

Dreame also continues to advance innovation in the wet and dry vacuum category. This showcase featured several floor cleaners, including the H16 Pro Steam, H16 Pro Foamwash, and H15 Pro Heat. As of February 2026, Dreame's AI DescendReach™ Robotic Arm wet and dry vacuum series, first introduced to solve edge cleaning and water residue challenges, has surpassed one million units shipped globally, becoming one of the most notable industry innovations of the past year.

Dreame delivers technology‑driven quality of life

At the upcoming IT Show show, Dreame will showcase multiple product lines across hair‑care tech, home environment appliances, kitchen appliances and major appliances. The event also featured live styling demos and food tasting stations for attendees to experience products firsthand.

On the personal care front, there are several hair-drying and styling products, including the globally compatible foldable Pocket Uni Hair Dryer and the Aero Straight Air Straightener. Among them, Aero Straight introduces advanced high‑speed airflow technology to dry and straighten hair efficiently without preheating, minimizing reliance on heated plates and reducing heat exposure. It offers three versatile modes - Root (57°C) for gentle scalp‑safe drying and lift, Wet‑to‑Dry for one‑step drying and straightening of damp hair, and Dry Styling for finishing looks such as volume at the roots and C‑curls. Integrated triple hair‑care elements and a safety guardian system protect hair while delivering smooth, sleek results quickly and safely for effortless everyday styling.

Furthermore, Dreame will be unveiling its new range of air purifiers and premiering the FP10 Furcatch Air Purifier series, featuring the world‑first active roller self‑cleaning technology combined with high‑efficiency formaldehyde removal and whole‑home purification. Targeted at pet households, long‑hair users and newly renovated homes, the FP10's dual‑power active roller and filter rotate to dynamically strip pet hair and particles in a 360° fashion, locking debris into a collection bin with a 99.5% collection efficiency. The unit also employs a zero‑consumable primary filter that requires no regular washing or replacement, eliminating manual hair removal and secondary particle re‑release during cleaning. The FP10 was honored as a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 honoree.

Building on its steam‑oven, dishwasher, induction hob and range‑hood offerings, Dreame this year is launching the global hot selling PT60 Tasti™ Air Fryer in Singapore. The PT60 has become a bestseller in multiple markets, including Europe, and was praised by German authority connect review as "The Most Beautiful Air Fryer Ever Tested." The Dreame PT60 Tasti™ Air Fryer delivers a 5‑in‑1 cooking experience - Roast, Broil, Air‑Fry, Keep‑Warm and Reheat, combining versatile performance with premium design. It includes a two-Pot setup (2.5L + 4.5L) for both cooking and packing a meal to go. High-borosilicate glass container & stainless steel crisping tray, coating-free and with no odd smells. With 360° panoramic viewing and 3D Circulating Hot Air Technology combined with steam infusion, it has 5 smart functions for truly simple, one-touch cooking.

Additionally, the Z‑fresh Fridge is officially on sale in Singapore, advancing Dreame's expansion into the major appliances category. The Dreame Z‑Fresh Extreme series refrigerator debuts the world‑first ECO Ultra‑Low‑Oxygen Fresh‑Preservation technology, delivers seamless kitchen integration with FlushFit design, independent dual‑cooling for odor‑free, faster and more uniform preservation, and a FreshFlex multi‑mode zone offering three temperature settings for versatile storage. Combined with its fast‑ice capability, it is a professional solution for modern homes and entertainment.

For more product demonstrations and promotions, visit Dreame's booth (8103, Level 4) at Suntec from March 12–15th, 12-9pm daily.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.

For more information, visit https://www.dreame.sg/.

SOURCE Dreame Technology