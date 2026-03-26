DRIVING MALAYSIA'S ENERGY TRANSITION: SOLAR & STORAGE LIVE MALAYSIA 2026 RETURNS TO KUALA LUMPUR

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia is accelerating its shift towards a greener, smarter and more decentralised energy system. Solar & Storage Live Malaysia arrives at a defining moment for Malaysia's energy sector.

Solar & Storage Live Malaysia 2026

Organised by Terrapinn on 8–9 April 2026 at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, the event is the country's premier platform for advancing solar and energy storage deployment. With 100+ exhibitors, 100+ speakers, and more than 5,000 industry leaders expected to attend, the event draws together the full spectrum of the energy ecosystem from government agencies and utilities to developers, installers, investors, and innovators.

Supported by initiatives such as the Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER), Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 and Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA), Solar & Storage Live Malaysia 2026 highlights the nation's commitment to accelerating clean energy deployment, modernising the grid, and driving innovation across the solar and energy storage sector.

The event has garnered strong support from key government agencies and industry partners, including the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA), Malaysia Association of Sustainable Supply Chain & Innovation (MASSCI), Machinery & Engineering Industries Federation (MEIF) and more.

On the exhibition floor, attendees can explore the latest upgrades and technology from over 100 leading energy players, including Deye, Lapp, Amtech, SynVista, BYD, Jinko Solar and many more. From in PV panels, inverters, BESS and cables, to software, and smart energy solutions, this is a one-stop showcase of the innovations shaping Malaysia's energy future.

"Malaysia's renewable energy sector is entering a transformative phase, and events like Solar & Storage Live Malaysia 2026 are vital for connecting the entire ecosystem, from developers and utilities to manufacturers and corporate energy users. We are thrilled to return with a bigger and better show with double the number of exhibitors and a brand-new speaker lineup. Attendees will have even more opportunities to discover solutions, build partnerships, and gain practical insights that will directly impact their projects and business strategies", says Paul Clark, Managing Director at Terrapinn Pte Ltd.

Alongside the exhibition, the free-to-attend conference will address the eight most critical topics in the industry including C&I Rooftop Solar, Energy Storage & Batteries, Smart Energy, AI & Future Tech, EV Mobility, T&D and Smart Grid, and ROI & Net Zero. The Solar Installer University will also offer hands-on workshops for solar installers and technicians covering system design and deployment, operations and maintenance, energy management, troubleshooting, and more, equipping professionals with practical skills to apply directly on the job. Among the 100+ confirmed expert speakers include:

Guest of Honor: Yang Mulia Tengku Adena Almarhum Yang Mulia Tengku Abdullah

Mareena binti Mahpudz , Deputy Secretary-General (Energy), Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA)

, Deputy Secretary-General (Energy), Ir. Mohd Razif bin Abd Halim , President, Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA)

, President, Ts. Amir Hisham Albakri , Executive Council Member, The Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy Services Council (MOGSC)

, Executive Council Member, King Vai Lee , Head, Coverage – Energy & Transport, Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad

, Head, Coverage – Energy & Transport, Syed Malek Faisal Syed Mohamad , Head of Renewable Energy Malaysia, Gentari

, Head of Renewable Energy Malaysia, Syarizal Zainal Abidin , Head of EV Laboratory, National Metrology Institute of Malaysia (NMIM - SIRIM)

, Head of EV Laboratory, Thomas Czarnetzki , Manager, Business Consulting, Ernst & Young Consulting Sdn Bhd

, Manager, Business Consulting, Tze Meng Tan , Digital Infrastructure, Subject Matter Expert, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)

, Digital Infrastructure, Subject Matter Expert, James Yuk , APAC Vice President, Ningbo Deye Inverter

, APAC Vice President, Ir. Ts. Al Hussien Abd Hamid , Project Management Office (Upstream Technology Digital and Innovation), Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd

, Project Management Office (Upstream Technology Digital and Innovation), Johnson Lam , General Manager (GES) Green Energy Solutions, Hasilwan (M) Sdn Bhd

, General Manager (GES) Green Energy Solutions, Ir. Noor Iziddin Abdullh Bin Haji Ghazali , Chief Executive Officer, UiTM Energy & Facilities Sdn Bhd

, Chief Executive Officer, Hazmi Yusof , Country Head, Frost & Sullivan

, Country Head, Syed Saggaf Syed Ahmad , Regional Director Asia Pacific, Energy Industries Council (EIC)

, Regional Director Asia Pacific, Ir. Ts. Mohd Khairul Fikri Bin Mohd Salleh , Training Manager (Energy Technology), TNB Integrated Learning Solution

, Training Manager (Energy Technology), Ilham Fadilah Sunhaji , Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Research, Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC)

, Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Research, Stephanie Liaw , Energy Leader – Singapore & Malaysia, Mott MacDonald

, Energy Leader – Singapore & Malaysia, Evelyn Chee , Chief Sustainability & Strategy Officer, Leader Energy

, Chief Sustainability & Strategy Officer, Saravanan Desigamanie , Head Group Sustainability, KPJ Healthcare Bhd

, Head Group Sustainability, Professor Datin Lorela Chia, President, Malaysia Association of Sustainable Supply Chain & Innovation (MASSCI)

Solar & Storage Live Malaysia 2026 is set to be the country's most important gathering for developers, utilities, installers, EPCs, manufacturers, corporate energy buyers, and investors. It offers a unique opportunity to explore innovative technologies, gain actionable insights from industry leaders, and forge the partnerships that will drive Malaysia's solar and energy storage sector forward.

For more information, please visit https://www.terrapinn.com/SSLMY2026PRNEWSWIRE

PR Newswire is the official media partner of the Solar & Storage Live Malaysia.

Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:

Amira Azli

Marketing Executive

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

[email protected]

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.

SOURCE Terrapinn