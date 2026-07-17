Driving the Agentic AI Era: MiTAC Computing Showcases Comprehensive AI Infrastructure at WAIC

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a global leader in high-performance and energy-efficient server solutions, and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3706), officially showcased today at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2026, under the core theme "Liquid Cooling. Infinite Compute. Sustainable Future," MiTAC Computing is presenting its comprehensive server portfolio and ultra-high-density liquid-cooled rack solutions at booth H2-C1327.

Four Air/Liquid-Cooled Racks Supporting Diverse Computing Needs

To address the enterprise shift from Generative AI to Agentic AI, MiTAC Computing introduced four rack-scale solutions featuring air and liquid cooling, high performance computing power, and high-density storage, demonstrating its full-stack rack delivery and ecosystem integration:

52U High-Density AI Liquid-Cooled Rack

Integrates 12 G4826Z5 liquid-cooled AI servers, packing up to 96 AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs and dual AMD EPYC™ processors. This 52U high density rack configuration boosts GPU density by 50% compared to standard 48U racks. Equipped with advanced cold plates and CDU, it scales extreme compute vertically while reducing power consumption from fans and air conditioning to optimize PUE.

G8825Z5 AI GPU Air-Cooled Rack

Tailored for AI training and inference, this full rack houses 4 G8825Z5 units, hardware-configured with up to 32 AMD Instinct™ MI350X GPUs, delivering high-density computing power.

OCP ORv3 Standard Liquid-Cooled Rack

C2811Z5 system complies with OCP ORv3 standards, designed for standardized internet data centers, hyperscale public clouds, and HPC applications. Its modularized power, networking, and thermal designs maximize deployment flexibility and reduce maintenance costs.

TS70A-B8056 High-Density Storage Rack Integrated with DDN Solution

Engineered for massive data storage capacities, this rack integrates the DDN Infinia Intelligent AI Data Platform. The hardware-software synergy eliminates end-to-end data bottlenecks, maximizing compute efficiency while accelerating model inference, RAG, and agentic AI workflows.

Advanced Server Platforms | Powering Diversified AI Infrastructure and Enterprise Workloads

Beyond rack-scale solutions, MiTAC Computing highlights a robust server portfolio meticulously engineered for GPU acceleration, multi-node OCP architectures, and high-density data infrastructure. These high-performance platforms deliver the ultimate capability required to fuel next-generation data centers.

G4520G6 AI PCIe GPU Server

Powered by the Intel® Xeon® 6 processors and supporting up to 8,192GB of DDR5-6400 memory and 8 dual-slot GPUs. Combined with PCIe 5.0 connectivity, extreme thermal management, and a 9,600W Titanium redundant power supply. This model offers superior performance-per-watt for cloud and HPC workloads, enabling scalable performance for generative AI, analytics, and enterprise applications.

C2811Z5 Multi-node OCP Liquid-Cooled Server

Built on AMD EPYC™ 9005 series processors, C2811Z5 is designed for maximum energy efficiency and sustained high-performance computing. Each node supports up to 12 DDR5-6400 memory slots, featuring NVMe E1.S interfaces and NVMe SSDs. This platform is purpose-built for intensive HPC scenarios, including scientific simulations, engineering design, and weather modeling.

R2520G6 Enterprise Server

A 2U dual-socket server optimized for storage density, supporting 32 hot-swappable NVMe E3.S drive bays. With PCIe Gen5 bandwidth and 1+1 redundant 2,000W power supplies. This optimized configuration provides the perfect balance of massive data retention and high-speed throughput, ensuring peak efficiency for AI data preprocessing, big data analytics, and enterprise-scale workloads.

Discover our complete lineup, featuring our latest high-reliability, server-grade motherboards. We cordially invite you to visit Booth H2-C1327 in Hall 2 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center to experience our sustainable, high-efficiency AI infrastructure firsthand.

About MiTAC Computing

MiTAC Computing delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels—achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart.

With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology and its hardware and software integrated solutions—empowering businesses to meet future challenges

Website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

SOURCE MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation