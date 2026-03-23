MiTAC Computing Accelerates AI Performance in the 33th Convergence India

NEW DELHI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a global leader in high-performance and energy-efficient server solutions, and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3706), is showcasing the latest AI-optimized compute and GPU servers at Convergence India (Booth B3-28), spearheading the development of efficient and sustainable future data centers.

Featured products include three GPU servers G8825Z5, G4520G6, NVIDIA MGX™ architecture server, and enterprise-level R2520G6 – all built for modular, scalable data center deployments.

MiTAC Computing - Convergence India 2026 MiTAC Conputing Taiwan Headquarter

G‑Series | High‑Density AI & HPC Platforms for Large‑Scale Compute

G8825Z5 supports up to eight AMD Instinct™ MI325X/MI350X GPUs and dual AMD EPYC™ 9005 processors, delivering exceptional compute density and bandwidth for large‑scale AI model training.

G4520G6 is powered by dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors and supports up to eight PCIe Gen5 GPUs and MRDIMM memory, offering massive parallel throughput for generative AI, data analytics, and HPC applications.

The third demo product is based on NVIDIA MGX™ architecture 4U platform with 8 GPUs powered by dual Intel® Xeon® 6700P and supports up to eight NVIDIA H200 NVL or NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs, integrating NVIDIA BlueField‑3 DPU and high‑bandwidth networking for AI cluster performance. Ideal for large‑scale training and inference.

R‑Series | Enterprise Compute with Balanced Flexibility

R2520G6 features dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, up to 32 DDR5‑6400 RDIMMs, and scalable NVMe U.2 support—including configurations with up to 24 drives—the R2520G6 delivers reliable bandwidth and long‑term performance stability for data storage, big data analytics, and AI data preprocessing.

" India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving data center markets in the world as well as one of MiTAC Computing's focus markets. We are proudly bringing MiTAC's global innovation and trusted quality closer to local customers in India."

— Stephanie Chen, Director of APAC Sales, MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

Visit MiTAC Computing at Booth B3-28 (Hall 3) to experience its latest server and cluster solutions firsthand.

For more information, visit:

- AMD Platform Brochure

- Intel Platform Brochure

- NVIDIA Platform Brochure

About MiTAC Computing

MiTAC Computing delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels—achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart.

With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology and its hardware and software integrated solutions—empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

Visit https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

SOURCE MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation