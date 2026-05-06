SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a global leader in high-performance and energy-efficient server solutions, and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3706), is premiering the latest extreme-performance GPU platforms and OCP-compliant liquid-cooled solutions at AI Expo Korea (Booth i21), showcasing a leap forward in compute density and modular efficiency.

MiTAC Computing Accelerates AI Innovation at AI Expo Korea 2026

Under the theme 'Accelerate Your AI Future: Scalable Infrastructure for Next-Gen Compute,' MiTAC Computing will present a portfolio of AI acceleration platforms and enterprise data solutions. By providing a direct path from server to rack and rack to cluster, MiTAC demonstrates the integration capability in delivering scalable AI infrastructure with optimal efficiency. Visit us at Booth i21 (Hall A, COEX) during AI Expo Korea 2026 to see how our technology ecosystem supports the next generation of compute.

AI Acceleration Platforms | Powering Next-Generation AI Workloads

MiTAC's showcase highlights a robust lineup of GPU-optimized and scalable compute platforms engineered for modern AI training, inference, and high-performance computing:

G8825Z5 | High-Density GPU Server for Large-Scale AI Training

Engineered for extreme performance, the G8825Z5 supports up to eight AMD Instinct™ MI325X or MI350X GPUs and dual AMD EPYC™ 9575F or AMD EPYC™ 9755 processors. This powerhouse delivers exceptional compute density, accelerating data throughput and significantly shortening training cycles for the most demanding AI environments.

G4520G6 | GPU-Optimized Platform for Generative AI & HPC

Powered by the Intel® Xeon® 6 processors and supporting up to eight NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 4500, NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000, or NVIDIA H200 NVL GPU Blackwell Server Edition. This model offers superior performance-per-watt for cloud and HPC workloads, enabling scalable performance for generative AI, analytics, and enterprise applications.

C2811Z5 | OCP-Compliant Liquid-Cooled Multi-Node Server

Built on AMD EPYC™ 9005 series processors, C2811Z5 is designed for maximum energy efficiency and sustained high-performance computing. Each node supports up to 12 DDR5-6400 memory slots, featuring NVMe E1.S interfaces and NVMe SSDs. This platform is purpose-built for intensive HPC scenarios, including scientific simulations, engineering design, and weather modeling.

Capri 3 | OCP-based Cloud Server Platform

Designed for scalable Cloud deployments, the Capri 3 platform offers exceptional modularity and flexible expansion to meet evolving data center requirements. This agile platform is ideal for cloud virtualization, software-defined storage, and large-scale data lake architectures.

Enterprise Data Solutions | Reliable Performance for Data-Driven Operations

R2520G6 | Enterprise 2U Rack Server Platform

Equipped with dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, up to 32 DDR5 6400 RDIMMs, and delivering high scalability with support for 12 HDD/SSD drives plus 4 NVMe U.2 drives. This optimized configuration provides the perfect balance of massive data retention and high-speed throughput, ensuring peak efficiency for AI data preprocessing, big data analytics, and enterprise-scale workloads.

For more information, visit:

- AMD Platform Brochure

- Intel Platform Brochure

- NVIDIA Platform Brochure

About MiTAC Computing

MiTAC Computing delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels—achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart.

With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology and its hardware and software integrated solutions—empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

Visit https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

SOURCE MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation