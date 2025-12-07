DWMaterials Accelerates Expansion into Secondary Battery and Advanced Materials Industries: "Aiming to Become a Global Market Leader"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DWMaterials is accelerating its expansion into the secondary battery and advanced materials industries, leveraging its next-generation electromagnetic separator technology as a foundation for growth.

With over 30 years of accumulated expertise in heat exchanger and reactor engineering, the company is evolving beyond traditional equipment manufacturing to strengthen its position as a technology partner that enhances customers' quality competitiveness.

In the secondary battery sector, foreign substance removal technology is a crucial factor directly linked to cell quality and safety. Equipped with its proprietary high-purity demagnetization and separation technology, DWMaterials is emerging as a key equipment supplier for next-generation battery production lines.

A company representative stated, "We are not merely an equipment supplier, but a trusted partner that guarantees our customers' reliability and quality," adding, "DWMaterials will continue to expand its footprint across the global materials industry."

