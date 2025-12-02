"Thermal Control Redefines Quality": DWMaterials Sets a New Standard in the Electromagnetic Separator Market

News provided by

DWMaterials

02 Dec, 2025, 16:30 CST

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DWMaterials is driving a paradigm shift in the electromagnetic separator market with the unveiling of its next-generation de-ironing technology.

Conventional systems have long suffered from issues such as coil damage, magnetic field degradation, and shortened equipment lifespan due to inadequate thermal control. In contrast, DWMaterials' innovative technology maintains high magnetic force stability while simultaneously improving cooling efficiency, durability, and energy performance.

By integrating accumulated heat-exchange expertise with precise thermal-fluid engineering design, the technology fundamentally resolves heat-related problems and establishes a system that monitors and controls temperature in real time at 18 key points within the de-ironer.

Industry experts in Korea have described the technology as "a redefinition of the industry standard" and noted that it "will become a new benchmark for the electromagnetic separator market." DWMaterials has already begun sample testing and technical validation with several global customers.

SOURCE DWMaterials

Also from this source

DWMaterials Achieves Breakthrough with Coreless 6,500-Gauss Demagnetizer, Setting a New Standard for Reliability

DWMaterials, a leading manufacturer of electromagnetic demagnetizers (EMF), has successfully developed a coreless 6,500-gauss constant-current...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Electronic Components

Electronic Components

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics