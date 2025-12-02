"Thermal Control Redefines Quality": DWMaterials Sets a New Standard in the Electromagnetic Separator Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DWMaterials is driving a paradigm shift in the electromagnetic separator market with the unveiling of its next-generation de-ironing technology.

Conventional systems have long suffered from issues such as coil damage, magnetic field degradation, and shortened equipment lifespan due to inadequate thermal control. In contrast, DWMaterials' innovative technology maintains high magnetic force stability while simultaneously improving cooling efficiency, durability, and energy performance.

By integrating accumulated heat-exchange expertise with precise thermal-fluid engineering design, the technology fundamentally resolves heat-related problems and establishes a system that monitors and controls temperature in real time at 18 key points within the de-ironer.

Industry experts in Korea have described the technology as "a redefinition of the industry standard" and noted that it "will become a new benchmark for the electromagnetic separator market." DWMaterials has already begun sample testing and technical validation with several global customers.

SOURCE DWMaterials