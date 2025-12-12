DWMaterials: "Building Trust Through Precise Physical Analysis"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DWMaterials announced that it has successfully developed a stable heat-generation control technology. This advancement enables the company to resolve issues such as reduced magnetic field separation performance and coil damage caused by insulation breakdown in de-ironing equipment.

DWMaterials is a technology-driven company that integrates electromagnetics, mechanical engineering, and physics to solve problems through precise scientific analysis and data-based research.

Its proprietary simulation technologies—grounded in the Biot–Savart law and Maxwell's equations—enable high-precision modeling of magnetic fields and optimized internal magnetic field design within screening systems, earning DWMaterials recognition as one of the industry's most advanced technology innovators.

At its R&D center, led by a team of PhD-level researchers, DWMaterials conducts comprehensive modeling across all processes, from magnetic field measurement to thermal distribution analysis. This approach allows the company to achieve both high magnetic power and operational stability, establishing a strong foundation for its reputation as a provider of reliable and scientifically validated solutions.

Moving forward, DWMaterials aims to go beyond its role as a conventional manufacturer to become a trusted technology partner driving quality innovation across domestic and global materials industries.

SOURCE DWMaterials