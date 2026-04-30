Eclicktech Showcases AI-Powered Global Marketing Solutions at Hong Kong International Licensing Show

HONG KONG, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 27 to 29, the 23rd Hong Kong International Licensing Show (HKILS), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As a leading licensing event in Asia, HKILS brought together licensors, brands and industry partners from around the world, highlighting emerging trends across animation, gaming, entertainment, virtual characters and AIGC.

Eclicktech, a marketing technology company specialising in global growth solutions, participated in the event with its business brand Yeahmobi. During the exhibition, the company presented its latest practices in AI-enabled marketing and international brand building, and engaged in discussions with global partners on key topics including overseas market insights, localisation efficiency, and precision audience targeting.

At a panel forum during the show, Eclicktech shared its view that "marketing readiness" has become a critical step for IP owners seeking international licensing opportunities. Establishing early awareness and audience engagement can strengthen negotiation efficiency and long-term commercial potential. With AI technologies, brands can accelerate market research, content adaptation and audience activation, enabling faster go-to-market preparation in overseas regions.

Eclicktech noted that it will continue investing in technology innovation and global service capabilities, supporting more cultural and content-driven IPs in expanding internationally and unlocking sustainable brand value.

SOURCE eclicktech