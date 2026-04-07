Simon Lan, Co-founder of eclicktech, Shares Insights at the Global Corporate Image Summit Forum

HEFEI, China, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Global Corporate Image Summit Forum, themed "Technology Leadership: Intelligence Empowering the Future", was held in Hefei, Anhui Province. Featuring a main forum, parallel sessions, and business networking and matchmaking activities, the event brought together representatives from enterprises, think tanks, and government agencies to explore strategies for strengthening the global presence and reputation of Chinese companies. The forum aimed to foster cross-regional and cross-industry collaboration in overseas expansion and to support international communications for Chinese enterprises.

Simon Lan, Co-founder of eclicktech

Simon Lan, Co-founder of eclicktech, was invited to attend the sub-forum titled "Communication Challenges and Solutions for Technology Companies Going Global," where he shared perspectives on how Chinese companies can enhance global branding and improve the impact of international communications.

As globalization continues to intersect with the digital economy, international communication in the cultural sector has become a key driver for enhancing national cultural soft power and promoting growth in cultural trade. With the rapid development of the global digital economy and increasing policy support for cultural digitalization, generative AI is opening new pathways for cultural products and services to reach overseas audiences.

As a national key cultural export enterprise and a leading Chinese digital services company, eclicktech contributes to efforts that promote Chinese culture on the global stage. The company leverages advanced digital technologies such as AI and machine learning to help cultural products and services expand into international markets and strengthen their overseas reach.

At the forum, Simon Lan said: "Over the years of supporting Xi'an's international communication efforts, we have used data analytics and AI capabilities to upgrade the content structure and distribution efficiency of IN XI'AN. We have built a global cultural communication matrix and explored an innovative approach that integrates generative AI into city cultural storytelling—using AI plus marketing to support cultural industries going global. The time is right to integrate AI with cultural globalization. eclicktech will continue to strengthen its creative capabilities and advance an intelligent marketing system, driving digital and intelligent upgrades in overseas cultural communication and providing new impetus for high-quality development in cultural globalization."

SOURCE eclicktech