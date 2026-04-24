Ecosystem & Infrastructure Evolution: A Technical Deep Dive into the 2026 App Feature Updates

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the development of trading infrastructure advancing through 2026, there is more emphasis on the improvement of platform efficiency rather than the development of new features. In today's markets, traders demand platforms that will enable fast, flexible, and continuous access to analysis and trading tools regardless of market volatility. In an attempt to satisfy such demands, the latest improvements in the JustMarkets mobile application are part of the larger evolution of trading infrastructure.

JustMarkets 2026: Elevating Execution Speed & Infrastructure Stability

One-Tap Trading: Reducing Execution Friction

The technologically important addition to iOS in its newest version is the implementation of One-Tap Trading mode. In essence, it gives users the opportunity to trade right away and avoid confirmation windows.

From the infrastructure point of view, less execution lag can greatly affect market execution in cases of volatility. While order confirmation is a useful function that helps to avoid accidental trading, it causes additional delays between user action and actual order execution. In fast markets, especially after macroeconomic announcements, geopolitical events, or technical breakout, it may affect order execution and the fill price.

With one-tap trading, users can achieve improved:

Order execution speed in case of market volatility

Order response time for technical analysis

Effective scalping

High-frequency trading consistency

Redesigned Insights Module: Improved Data Accessibility

As part of the upgraded Insights component, there have been changes made to the structure to combine the economic calendar feature with the financial news feed into a more cohesive and unified analysis platform.

This technical goal is to minimize the fragmentation of analysis applications and trading execution platforms. Before this update, traders had to switch among various layers of the trading platform or even to outside sources to monitor macroeconomic news and overall market sentiment.

Some benefits gained from the upgrade include:

Increased visibility of upcoming macroeconomic data releases

Monitoring of economic calendar events in real time

Access to market-moving news in the trading workflow

Awareness while managing trades

Notification Center Architecture Overhaul

Another significant change on the technical side is the reimagining of the Notification Center, which includes communication history, notification configuration, and personalization filters.

The new features will enable users to customize their notifications and manage them more effectively. From the operational standpoint, this will increase information filtering effectiveness.

Some of the key features that have been updated are:

Sophisticated channel filtering

Customizable notification preferences

Enhanced user experience design

Notification history logging

Effective notification management becomes crucial in active trading environments where unnecessary information can distract traders and impact their response times.

Stability Optimization and Performance Refinements

In addition to visual improvements, the upgrade also comprises several backend optimizations and bug fixes intended to increase platform stability and reliability.

The optimization will be focused on:

Application crashes minimization

Interface responsiveness improvement

Chart generation efficiency

Stable order-routing performance during peak loads

Backend optimization is an equally important step during the process of developing a trading platform. Backend infrastructure is crucial when it comes to providing reliable trading performance during increased market activity.

Cross-Platform Development Continuity

With the iOS update to version 200.23, the next round of infrastructure updates will see the planned implementation of the Android update to version 6.12, ensuring consistent functionality between mobile operating systems. This ensures uniform functionality for all users who may be trading on various devices and will aid in the further standardization of infrastructure across the JustMarkets environment.

Conclusion

Changes to be implemented in the 2026 mobile application include more emphasis on development that is geared towards execution, whereby the developments in infrastructure will revolve around making things smoother and quicker, as well as bettering the flow in work. Instead of adding more features, the new improvements will be made based on current practical needs for trading.

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed deposits. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

SOURCE JustMarkets