Eddid Financial and ENI Ecosystem Forge Strategic Partnership to Pioneer the Future of Virtual Asset

HONG KONG, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial (the "Group") today announced a strategic partnership with ENI Ecosystem Limited ("ENI"). Formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding executed by the Group's subsidiary, the agreement was officially signed earlier at the Real World Intelligence (RWI) — Hong Kong RWI Catalyst Summit. The alliance aims to bridge traditional financial markets with Web3 innovation and advance the broader digital asset landscape.

Setting a New Standard for Tokenisation

The partnership aligns with Eddid Financial's rapid expansion into the virtual asset space. Earlier this year, the Group established a new industry benchmark by acting as the sole coordinator for Hong Kong's first silver Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenisation project. This landmark initiative is fully backed by physical silver and was executed under strict regulatory standards. Alongside this achievement, the Group has expanded its licensing capabilities to offer comprehensive virtual asset dealing services, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to building a secure, compliant digital ecosystem for institutional and professional investors.

Powering Enterprise Adoption at Scale

To support the scale of these operations, the collaboration will leverage ENI's technical infrastructure. ENI operates an ultra-high-performance, enterprise-grade modular Layer 1 blockchain designed for commercial adoption. Powered by the ENI Matrix architecture—comprising a Mainnet, Hub, and AppChain—and a proprietary Hyper-ordered Parallel Engine, the network enables global-scale parallel execution and real-time on-chain settlement. Crucially for institutional finance, ENI's quantum-computing-grade network decouples business logic from regulatory requirements, allowing enterprises to deploy customized AppChains under a unified governance framework.

Shaping the Next Generation of Financial Infrastructure

"Our partnership with ENI represents a critical step in our mission to seamlessly integrate traditional capital markets with the efficiencies of Web3," said Joseph Lam, Head of Global Capital Markets at Eddid Financial. "By combining our robust regulatory framework with ENI's advanced infrastructure, we are positioned to deliver secure, institutional-grade digital asset solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern global investors."

"We are deeply honored to forge a strategic partnership with Eddid Financial. With our highly complementary strengths and shared vision, this is truly a powerful alliance," said Arion Ho, Founder and CEO of ENI. "We will work closely together to deepen our development in Hong Kong's Web3 sector, jointly establish robust operational workflows for RWA compliance, drive industry advancement, and build a brand-new ecosystem in the digital asset space."

Moving forward, the joint initiative will combine Eddid Financial's established footprint in capital markets and regulatory compliance with ENI's cross-chain routing and integration efficiency. The entities will focus on developing innovative tokenised financial products, aiming to enhance market accessibility and deliver secure digital infrastructure for a global clientele.

About Eddid Financial:

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets.

Learn more: www.eddid.com.hk

About ENI

ENI is the world's first natively compliant, high performance, modular enterprise blockchain infrastructure platform – positioned as the "AWS + Oracle" of Web3. Serving governments, financial institutions, and large enterprises in their digital transformation.

Learn more: eniac.network

SOURCE Eddid Financial