Eddid Financial and Asseto Forge Strategic Partnership to Pioneer Global Asset Tokenisation and Financial Ecosystem Innovation

HONG KONG, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Securities and Futures, a subsidiary of Eddid Financial (the "Group"), has officially signed a strategic partnership agreement with leading fintech service provider Asseto Fintech Limited ("Asseto"). The two parties will embark on in-depth collaboration, fully combining Asseto's comprehensive solution capabilities in the field of asset tokenization with Eddid Financial's rich market experience, to jointly advance the digitalization and tokenisation of global assets.

As one of the few integrated tokenisation technology service providers in the Asia-Pacific region with end-to-end, full-stack delivery capabilities, Asseto offers one-stop solutions covering the entire lifecycle of asset tokenisation. Starting with cash management-based RWA products, Asseto has issued tokenised products spanning publicly offered funds, bonds, stocks, private credit, real estate, and alternative investment assets.

Jointly Advancing the Global Asset Tokenisation Business

Under the agreement, both parties will fully leverage their respective resources and professional strengths to advance the global deployment of the asset tokenisation business. The Group will actively identify and screen high-quality underlying assets, working alongside Asseto to conduct feasibility studies, risk assessments, and solution design. Together, they aim to facilitate the successful issuance of regulatory-compliant tokenised assets across various jurisdictions. Target issuance regions include, but are not limited to, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Furthermore, both parties will explore diversified and compliant on-chain asset issuance models, continuously refining the issuance process to significantly enhance efficiency and compliance standards.

Building Comprehensive Liquidity Support and Product Distribution Systems

To boost the market circulation and trading liquidity of tokenised assets, the Group will act as a liquidity provider, collaborating with Asseto to build a dedicated liquidity service system for tokenised assets. The Group will provide corresponding liquidity support for tokenised products within a compliant framework, covering scenarios involving USDT, USDC, and stablecoins regulated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA"). Within a strict compliance framework, Eddid Financial will also explore ways to recommend or distribute tokenised financial products powered by Asseto's technology through system APIs or offline channels, further enhancing market diversity.

Strengthening Blockchain Ecosystem Collaboration

The partnership will entail comprehensive and in-depth collaboration centered on the blockchain on-chain ecosystem. Both parties will jointly research and develop innovative application scenarios for the on-chain ecosystem while driving the enhancement and implementation of technological solutions. This aims to effectively integrate the ecological resources of both parties and establish a highly efficient collaborative network.

Eddid Financial's Proven Track Record and Leadership in the RWA Sector

As a pioneer in Hong Kong's digital finance landscape, Eddid Financial has continuously deepened its footprint in digital assets and RWA. The Group recently served as the exclusive coordinator for Hong Kong's first silver RWA project, successfully driving the launch of this landmark initiative. This set a new benchmark for compliance and innovation within the industry, fully demonstrating the Group's top-tier architectural capabilities and exceptional execution in navigating the tokenisation of complex underlying assets. Concurrently, holding a suite of virtual asset-related licenses, the Group provides professional virtual asset trading services to the market, steadfast in its commitment to building a secure, reliable, and fully compliant digital financial ecosystem for institutional and professional investors.

About Eddid Financial

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), and is a registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Our Singapore subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., holds the Capital Markets Services License (License No.: CMS101839) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Learn more: www.eddid.com.hk

About Asseto

Asseto is an integrated asset tokenisation infrastructure and service provider, dedicated to helping traditional financial assets enter on-chain capital markets in a compliant, efficient, and scalable manner.

Asseto provides end-to-end, full-stack tokenisation solutions covering legal structuring, smart contracts, oracle integration, multi-chain deployment, token management, distribution channels, and DeFi ecosystem connectivity, bridging traditional asset management institutions with global Web3 liquidity.

To date, Asseto has established partnerships with a number of leading financial and asset management institutions, completed the issuance of 13 tokenised products with a total TVL of nearly US$500 million across 8 major public blockchains, and led the completion of Hong Kong's first real estate tokenisation project and first private equity tokenisation project.

Asseto is committed to lowering the barriers for traditional financial assets to enter on-chain markets, driving the large-scale adoption of real-world asset tokenisation, and providing on-chain capital with more diversified, transparent, and accessible access to real-asset yield opportunities.

SOURCE Eddid Financial