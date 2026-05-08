Eddid Financial Honored with " Excellence in Virtual Asset Services " by Ming Pao

Dedicated to Bridging Traditional and Digital Finance to Build a Comprehensive Virtual Asset Ecosystem

HONG KONG, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial (the "Group") has won the " Excellence in Virtual Asset Services" at the "Awards for Excellence in Finance 2026" hosted by Ming Pao. The award recognizes the Group's exceptional professional service capabilities, diversified business layout, and innovative practical achievements in the virtual asset and Real-World Assets ("RWA") sectors. This prestigious honor serves as a strong industry endorsement of the Group's dedicated efforts in the virtual asset space, affirming its leadership in bridging traditional and digital finance while injecting significant momentum into Hong Kong's digital asset market.

A Compliance-First Approach to a Comprehensive Ecosystem

As one of the first brokerages in Hong Kong to receive a license uplift from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC"), Eddid Financial possesses a leading compliance advantage. The Group currently serves as a core liquidity provider in Hong Kong's digital asset market and is among the very few brokerages authorized to participate in all listed virtual asset spot ETFs. The Group is actively expanding its digital asset trading and participating in dealer services for Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs, providing in-kind creation and redemption as well as margin financing to comprehensively enhance market liquidity.

Through its advanced Flagship Trading Application, Eddid ONE, the Group has successfully integrated diverse assets, including stocks, futures, forex, funds, cryptocurrencies and RWA. This allows retail investors to safely and conveniently participate in investments without the need to manage additional virtual asset wallets, creating a one-stop "Traditional + Digital" financial ecosystem. Winning this industry accolade further demonstrates to the market the Group's mature capabilities in compliance frameworks, liquidity management, and clearing technologies.

Landmark RWA Projects Driving Physical Asset Tokenisation

Beyond its stellar performance in virtual asset spot trading and ETFs, Eddid Financial is actively laying out its development in the tokenisation of RWA and stablecoins. In terms of practical application, the Group partnered with Timeless Resources Holdings Limited (8028.HK) and HashKey Chain to introduce Hong Kong's first silver RWA project. By leveraging blockchain technology to tokenise physical silver assets, each digital coin is backed 1:1 by one ounce of physical silver, strictly held by an independent trustee. This initiative not only lowers the barrier to entry for precious metal investments but also enhances asset liquidity. The project's product design and issuance framework received a "no further comment" reply from the SFC , demonstrating the highest standard of compliance.

Furthermore, the Group has continued to drive the ecosystem construction of the RWA sector. Internally, it has assembled a dedicated fintech team to advance underlying technologies; externally, it connects core stakeholders, including asset holders, investors, and licensed exchanges, to form a comprehensive RWA service ecosystem. The Group's research department published the "RWA Core Guide: From Foundational Theory to Global Practice," sharing its leading experience in asset tokenisation to help establish industry standards and lead the upgrade of the regional industry.

Innovative "Bitcoin + Cash" Rewards: Embedding Web3 into Corporate Culture

To further seamlessly integrate digital and traditional finance, Eddid Financial officially launched a "Bitcoin + Cash" dual employee reward scheme this year. In addition to traditional cash bonuses, employees are rewarded with Bitcoin (BTC) or virtual asset spot ETFs.

Differing from single reward models in the market, the hybrid mechanism adopted by the Group perfectly echoes its strategic positioning as a bridge between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). This initiative not only demonstrates the Group's firm confidence in the long-term prospects of the digital financial market but also encourages the team to personally participate in the digital asset space, signifying the successful extension of Web3.0's innovative DNA from the business operations level into its internal corporate culture.

About Eddid Financial

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), and is a registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Our Singapore subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., holds the Capital Markets Services License (License No.: CMS101839) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

SOURCE Eddid Financial