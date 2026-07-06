Eddid Financial, Ant Digital Technologies, and SageRock Capital Sign MOU to Jointly Advance Hong Kong's New Energy and Blockchain Finance Development

HONG KONG, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial, a leading fintech-driven financial services group; Ant Digital Technologies, a global leader in technology infrastructure; and SageRock Capital ("SageRock"), which integrates traditional finance with blockchain financial innovation, today jointly announced that the three parties have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), establishing a partnership focused on the new energy and blockchain sectors, working together to help Hong Kong become a hub for new energy and blockchain finance.

This collaboration fully integrates the core competencies of all parties, achieving resource complementarity and synergistic advantages. Leveraging SageRock Capital's expertise in investment architecture design, asset integration and strategic partnerships; Eddid Financial's extensive experience in Hong Kong's capital markets, wealth management and compliant financial services; together with Ant Digital Technologies' world-leading capabilities in blockchain technology and big data infrastructure—the three parties will jointly explore development pathways for green energy across Hong Kong empowered by blockchain technology, promoting the deep integration of traditional finance and the digital economy, and injecting fresh vitality into Hong Kong's new energy industry and blockchain finance innovation.

Commitment to Regulatory Frameworks – Promoting ESG and Blockchain Finance Compliance Innovation

With its clear and comprehensive regulatory regime and strong emphasis on investor protection, Hong Kong has emerged as a global leader in virtual assets and green finance. Following the signing of this MOU, all parties will strictly comply with the requirements of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and other relevant regulatory authorities, working closely to develop compliant green energy tokenisation products. By harnessing blockchain technology to enhance the credibility of new energy assets, the partnership aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital finance.

This collaboration will not only help accelerate the scalable expansion of Hong Kong's new energy industry but will also enhance the transparency and credibility of ESG and green projects through blockchain's decentralised and traceable characteristics, contributing fresh momentum to global sustainable development and further consolidating Hong Kong's position as a premier international centre for green finance and financial innovation.

About the Three Parties

About Eddid Financial

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NYSE American, and is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Our Singapore subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., holds the Capital Markets Services License (License No.: CMS101839) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is a digital technology enterprise dedicated to the commercialisation of advanced technologies. In April 2025, the company officially established its overseas headquarters in Hong Kong, selecting the city as the core hub for its globalisation strategy to radiate across the Asia-Pacific region and broader global markets, accelerating international business expansion and cross-border collaboration.

As a world-leading fintech and digital technology company, Ant Digital Technologies is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies—including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and privacy-preserving computation—to provide secure, efficient, and sustainable digital solutions across industries. The company empowers enterprises to transition into the intelligent era and achieve high-quality digital transformation.

In the blockchain sector, Ant Digital Technologies has built an industry-leading technology ecosystem. Its platforms, including Jovay and AntChain, have established significant advantages in critical areas such as green energy, tokenisation, supply chain finance, and cross-border trade. To date, Ant Digital Technologies has cumulatively served over 10,000 enterprise clients and more than 300 ecosystem partners worldwide, encompassing financial institutions, large enterprise groups, and innovative start-ups, forming a global service network covering key markets across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Notably, Anvita, a technology brand under Ant Digital Technologies, focuses on innovative applications in tokenisation and autonomous agent collaboration. Anvita is dedicated to integrating blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to build the infrastructure for the next generation of the digital economy, driving the evolution from traditional internet economies toward an Autonomous Economy. Through three core pillars—Autonomous Agents, Programmable Assets, and Trusted Collaboration Networks—Anvita is establishing entirely new digital infrastructure and service systems for individuals and institutions. This enables them to transform unique knowledge, assets, and capabilities into sustainable, operational digital systems, facilitating safer and more efficient collaboration and commercial activities on a global scale, and truly realising autonomous ownership, refined management, and full release of digital capabilities and asset value.

In the new energy and sustainable development sector, Ant Digital Technologies is actively deploying electric vehicle charging networks, energy storage systems, and distributed energy infrastructure. By harnessing the immutable and traceable characteristics of blockchain technology, Ant Digital Technologies effectively enhances the transparency, credibility, and financing efficiency of new energy assets. This addresses pain points in traditional energy projects regarding asset verification, revenue distribution, and cross-border financing, injecting strong momentum into global ESG development and green finance innovation, and contributing to the realisation of a more inclusive, efficient, and sustainable digital economy.

About SageRock Capital

SageRock Capital focuses on integrating TradFi with blockchain innovation. With years of experience in asset integration, structural design, and financial innovation cooperation, SageRock is committed to building bridges between traditional and digital finance. It specializes in new economic industries supporting high-quality industrial development. In this cooperation, SageRock will leverage its strengths in capital structure design and asset integration, collaborating with licensed financial institutions and technology partners to explore innovative financing models for new energy assets under a compliant framework.

SOURCE Eddid Financial