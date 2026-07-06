Eddid Financial Announces Brand Upgrade

Minimalist Identity to Lead the New Era of Fintech

Hong Kong, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial (the "Group") today announced a comprehensive upgrade of its visual identity system, headlined by the debut of a new corporate logo. This brand evolution marks a pivotal milestone in the Group's digital transformation and fintech journey. By adopting a more agile, modern, and client-centric international image, Eddid Financial aims to solidify its position as a pioneer in integrating traditional finance with digital assets.

The new identity moves away from the previous dual-tone, layered graphic design in favor of a minimalist wordmark: "Eddid.". This visual simplification reflects a profound elevation of the Group's strategic thinking, embodying the core philosophy of driving service through technology and mastering complexity with simplicity.

Complexity Simplified: Focusing on Core Values

At its heart, financial services are about problem-solving and trust. As fintech evolves, users increasingly demand intuitive, efficient, and transparent experiences. By streamlining complex graphics into the approachable, rounded "Eddid." typography, the Group symbolizes a departure from traditional financial red tape toward the ultimate simplification of service processes. The openness of the new design echoes the Group's strategic blueprint for next-generation finance and global market connectivity.

Three Core Highlights of the New Identity

Open Structure, Boundless Innovation

The capitalized "E" features an open-ended design, significantly reducing visual weight while imbuing the brand with a sense of modern tech agility. This symbolizes a spirit of "breaking boundaries and constant challenge". As the Group expands its digital asset footprint, this open "E" represents a gateway for global users to access future wealth opportunities.

Vibrant Palette, Tech-Driven Vitality

A brighter, more energetic blue replaces the former navy and yellow combination. This new palette preserves the industry's core attributes of "security and stability" while injecting the "innovation and vitality" inherent to tech enterprises. It perfectly aligns with Eddid Financial's market positioning as a frontrunner in fintech and digital assets.

The Finishing Touch: A Complete Ecosystem

The period at the end of the logo symbolizes harmony, integrity, and longevity. Beyond adding a distinctive visual anchor, it represents the Group's firm commitment to compliance and credibility. It further illustrates Eddid Financial's one-stop financial ecosystem—connecting investment banking, asset management, wealth management, digital assets, and fintech—to meet the comprehensive needs of both institutional and retail clients.

Visual Evolution, Strategic Execution

This brand upgrade is a tangible manifestation of the Group's long-term strategy. The shift from complex graphics to minimalist typography is more than a visual refresh; it is a promise to our users, the market, and the future.

Moving forward, Eddid Financial will leverage the "Eddid." identity to deepen its roots in Hong Kong while expanding its global reach. The Group remains committed to R&D investment and the synergistic development of digital assets and traditional finance, delivering smarter, more convenient, and secure global trading and financial services to investors worldwide.

About Eddid Financial:

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NYSE American, and is a registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Our Singapore subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., holds the Capital Markets Services License (License No.: CMS101839) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

SOURCE Eddid Financial