Eddid Financial Honored with "Professional Services Award in RWA" by HKCT Highlighting its Leading Edge in Web3 and Digital Assets

HONG KONG, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial (the "Group") has won the "Professional Services Award in RWA" at the HKCT Business Awards, hosted by the Hong Kong Commercial Times. The award recognizes the Group's exceptional professional service capabilities and innovative achievements in the Real-World Assets Tokenisation ("RWA") sector. This prestigious honor serves as a strong industry endorsement of the Group's dedicated efforts in the RWA space, affirming its leadership in bridging traditional and digital finance while injecting significant momentum into Hong Kong's digital asset market.

The HKCT Business Awards evaluates candidates based on four core criteria: corporate achievements, market competitiveness, brand philosophy, and professional standing. As one of the most credible and influential business awards in Hong Kong, it aims to recognize outstanding enterprises across various sectors for their performance over the past year, encouraging companies to continuously enhance their core competitiveness and pioneer innovative economic directions. During this year's selection process, the judging panel conducted a comprehensive assessment of Eddid Financial's compliance infrastructure, innovative services, and industry contributions within the RWA sector, highly commending the Group's professional strength and forward-looking vision in asset tokenisation.

Compliance-Driven: Building a Full-Chain Service Ecosystem

As a licensed pioneer in Hong Kong's RWA landscape, Eddid Financial has consistently relied on compliance as its foundation and innovation as its driving force. Having deeply cultivated the digital asset space for years, the Group has established a full-chain professional service ecosystem that encompasses asset screening, product design, compliance auditing, and distribution operations. Eddid Securities and Futures, a subsidiary of the Group, became one of the first brokerages in Hong Kong to upgrade its licenses in September 2023. It subsequently secured further upgrades for its Type 1 and Type 9 regulated activity licenses, making it one of the few institutions authorized to distribute tokenised securities and RWA products. This regulatory milestone has laid a solid, compliant foundation for the Group's RWA business operations.

Successful Launch of Landmark Precious Metal RWA Projects

In terms of practical application, Eddid Financial has actively spearheaded the launch of several landmark RWA projects, setting a new benchmark for the industry. Notably, the Group partnered with Timeless Resources Holdings Limited (8028.HK) and HashKey Chain to introduce Hong Kong's first silver RWA project. By leveraging blockchain technology to tokenise physical silver assets, each digital coin is backed 1:1 by one ounce of physical silver, strictly held by an independent trustee. This initiative not only lowers the barrier to entry for precious metal investments but also enhances asset liquidity. The project's product design and issuance framework received a "no further comment" reply from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), demonstrating the highest standard of compliance.

Concurrently, the Group has collaborated with CAC Fintech to advance China's first agricultural RWA project. By converting agricultural products, land management rights, and future agricultural revenue rights into on-chain digital certificates, this project addresses critical pain points such as poor liquidity and low financing efficiency in agricultural assets. Furthermore, it supports the national rural revitalization strategy and explores novel pathways for the innovative integration of agricultural assets with financial markets.

Leading the Upgrade of the Regional RWA Industry

Beyond launching landmark projects, Eddid Financial continues to drive the ecosystem construction and market development of the RWA sector. The Group's research department published the "Core Guide to RWA: From Basic Theory to Global Practice," sharing its leading experience in asset tokenisation to help establish industry standards. Simultaneously, the Group has built a tripartite development model encompassing "Technology + Compliance + Ecosystem". Internally, it has assembled a dedicated fintech team to advance underlying technologies; externally, it connects core stakeholders, including asset holders, investors, and licensed exchanges, to form a comprehensive RWA service ecosystem that provides clients with all-encompassing, one-stop professional services.

Looking ahead, Eddid Financial will continue to leverage its comprehensive licensing advantages, expert service teams, and robust technical support to drive the digital transformation of a diverse range of real-world assets. The Group is committed to delivering highly flexible, efficient, and compliant RWA services to its clients while actively supporting the standardized and international development of Hong Kong's digital asset market, thereby cementing Hong Kong's status as a premier global digital finance hub.

SOURCE Eddid Financial